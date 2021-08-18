A new hotel in Old Port, a Gulf Coast icon’s new look, and timely gifts for travelers

Folks who love Portland’s Old Port neighborhood’s many charms — including one-of-a-kind shops, chef-owned restaurants, craft and art galleries — have a new place to stay in this historic part of town. Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront, the first Hilton lifestyle hotel to open in New England, just made its grand debut on the corner of Center and Commercial streets. Home to 135 sleek and stylish rooms and suites, outfitted with Cuddledown bedding and Evangeline Linen blankets, the property also boasts two restaurants and bars (Luna Rooftop Bar and Salt Yard Café + Bar); a retail shop featuring curated products from Maine artisans; complimentary bikes for exploring the city; a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes and Technogym equipment; and more. A pet-friendly program, Canopy’s Paws in the Neighborhood, provides a pup-friendly guide to Portland, as well as special treats and a Just-Right LL Bean dog bed for your four-legged family member. Rates from $449. 207-791-5000, www.hilton.com/en/hotels/pwmoppy-canopy-portland-waterfront

Roger Williams Park Zoo is part of the new GoProvidence getaway package.

$100 GIFT CARD FOR TWO-NIGHT STAYS

Take advantage of GoProvidence’s new getaway packages and receive a $100 GoProvidence Pass Visa Rewards Card. The recently launched program aims to boost spending at Rhode Island small businesses as they recover from the pandemic. Simply book a two-night stay at one of many participating hotels linked on the website, and spend your newfound loot at approximately 80 local restaurants, retail stores and attractions including the John Brown House Museum and the Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. End dates vary per hotel. www.goprovidence.com/goprovidencepass

Plan your fall or winter escape now to The Don CeSar, a beloved Gulf Coast icon that originally opened in 1928 in St. Pete Beach, Fla.

THERE:

PRETTY IN PINK

Plan your fall or winter escape now to The Don CeSar, a beloved Gulf Coast icon that originally opened in 1928 in St. Pete Beach, Fla. Affectionately known as the “Pink Palace,” the beachfront resort recently unveiled top-to-bottom multimillion-dollar renovations throughout the expansive property, including its 277 guestrooms and suites, two-story luxury penthouse, six restaurants, two pools, destination spa, boutique shopping experiences and public spaces. Half a mile down the sugary white sand coast, 71 Beach House Suites are ideal for families or groups of friends who want extended stay comfort and home-like amenities. Rates from $399. 844-338-1501, www.doncesar.com

At 420,000 square feet, the astronomical branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is said to be the largest museum in the world solely dedicated to the study of astronomy. Handout

STARS OVER SHANGHAI

It’s a long way from home but worth reporting that a monumental new museum debuted in China this summer. At 420,000 square feet, the astronomical branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is said to be the largest museum in the world solely dedicated to the study of astronomy. Designed by international architecture firm Ennead Architects, the museum creates immersive experiences that place visitors in direct engagement with real astronomical phenomena. In addition, each of the three principal architectural components that define the design — the Oculus, Inverted Dome and Sphere — act as functioning astronomical instruments, tracking the sun, moon and stars. en.sstm.org.cn

Airport geeks can now get flight recorder, airport code, and boarding pass-themed Apple custom watchbands from Airportag.

EVERYWHERE:

GIFTS FOR AVIATION AND TRAVEL LOVERS

Airport geeks can now get flight recorder, airport code, and boarding pass-themed Apple custom watchbands from Airportag, a website for contemporary-designed aviation-inspired gear. The stylish new watchbands join a family of products that include backpacks and other bags; passport covers; luggage tags; bath and bed items; T-shirts and hoodies; tech gear; mousepads and stickers; wall art and more. Some items can be personalized to memorialize your favorite trips. (BOS > MIA Boarding Pass Throw Pillow, anyone?) Take advantage of sales and new releases offered daily. airportag.com

The new Summer Sips Collection features a four-pack variety of rosés and/or white wines from California and the south of France.

SUMMER SIPS

Picnic season is in full swing, and curated wine-tasting website In Good Taste is offering single-serve bottles to take along on your pond-side, mountain-side, and beach excursions. You say you like rosé and your bestie prefers white wine? The new Summer Sips Collection features a four-pack variety of rosés and/or white wines from California and the south of France. The single-serve bottles offer an opportunity to try new varieties or have a glass without opening a full bottle. It also avoids weighing down your picnic basket with multiple bottles of vino, leaving more room for your favorite gastronomic treats. ingoodtaste.com/pages/summer-sips

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.