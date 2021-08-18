Revs defender dreams of Jamaica, surfing in Hawaii, and one day playing soccer in Europe

Favorite vacation destination? Montego Bay, Jamaica. The weather is amazing, but the people are even better. Beautiful views and plenty of places to explore.

DeJuan Jones is having quite a season as a New England Revolution defender, with one goal and three assists (stats usually reserved for offensive players) so far this year. He has also started in all but three games. And while the Lansing, Mich., native puts his all into his sport during the season, his offseason travels take him to Montego Bay, Jamaica, where “the weather is amazing, but the people are even better.” Jones, who is in his third season with the Revs, said he enjoys living in Boston’s South End and all the city has to offer, but hopes to make a move to Europe to play soccer – Manchester United in England is his dream team – someday. “But I wouldn’t want to play for another MLS [Major League Soccer] team,” said the 24-year-old Michigan State grad. “If I don’t go to Europe, I want to stay here with this team and my teammates.” We caught up with Jones to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Whatever the locals are eating – and a virgin pina colada for sure.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to go surfing in Hawaii. Hawaii has always been on my list and surfing looks like a fun challenge.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? A book. I love reading; always need to have a book with me. I like books about sports and being mentally tough . . . self-improvement books.

Aisle or window? Window. Better views and I do not have to worry about someone in the aisle bumping into me as they walk by.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Family road trip to Universal Studios when I was 8. The ride down was long but I loved spending that time with my family [parents and two older sisters] and playing my PlayStation 2 on the TV in the van. We met up with my grandparents, uncle, and cousins, and enjoyed the amusement park.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Eating sweets — especially cookies. Snickerdoodle and chocolate chip are my favorites. I try to eat pretty clean and healthy, but I give myself a vacation pass to enjoy.

Best travel tip? Step out of your comfort zone. The whole point of traveling is to experience a unique culture. Do not be afraid to try new foods, meet new people, and have fun!

JULIET PENNINGTON