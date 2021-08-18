The Sunset Club rises on Plum Island; Jose’s closes in Cambridge

Reopenings : Clover ’s Downtown Crossing branch (27 School St.) has reopened, serving veggie delicacies like chickpea fritters, rosemary fries, and barbecue seitan sandwiches from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Openings: The Sunset Club on Newbury’s Plum Island (4 Old Point Road) opens on Friday, Aug. 20. It’s the latest from the team behind Boston’s Audubon , Newburyport’s Paddle Inn , and Somerville’s Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Parlor Sports . Bring your kids: The 130-seat outdoor space has bocce courts, a sandbox and play area, and parking for bikes. Visit from 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon Saturdays and Sundays for oysters, poke bowls, fish tacos, and, yes, frosé.

A wedge salad at The Merchant Kitchen & Drinks in the Financial District, which is reopening after a long hibernation. Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff

In other downtown news, The Merchant Kitchen & Drinks (60 Franklin St.) reopens on Monday, Aug. 23, after a 17-month hibernation. For now, visit on weekdays only from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. for steak frites, fish and chips, and burgers.

Closings: Jose’s in North Cambridge (131 Sherman St.) serves its last taco on Sunday, Aug. 29, after a 20-plus-year run. Owner Carlos Mendez reports that his landlord sold the building; Mendez says he’s trying to look for a new location. His smaller Arlington branch (793 Massachusetts Ave.), which specializes in tortas, remains open for business.

East Boston’s KO Catering & Pies (256 Marginal St.) also signs off at the end of the month after 12 years slinging Aussie-style meat pies. They’re closed from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27, with a final farewell on Saturday, Aug. 28. Visit from noon while supplies last. (They plan to bake just 1,000 pies, so hurry.)

Celebrations: It’s tough for a restaurant to survive a year — and tougher still in a pandemic. So visit Newton’s Thistle & Leek (105 Union St.) on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate its one-year anniversary, with free bites, $1 oysters, and birthday cocktails on the patio. Owners Kate and Trevor Smith first met at the original Craigie Street Bistro.

Kara Baskin