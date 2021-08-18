The Sunset Club rises on Plum Island; Jose’s closes in Cambridge

Openings: The Sunset Club on Newbury’s Plum Island (4 Old Point Road) opens on Friday, Aug. 20. It’s the latest from the team behind Boston’s Audubon, Newburyport’s Paddle Inn, and Somerville’s Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Parlor Sports. Bring your kids: The 130-seat outdoor space has bocce courts, a sandbox and play area, and parking for bikes. Visit from 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from noon Saturdays and Sundays for oysters, poke bowls, fish tacos, and, yes, frosé.
Reopenings: Clover’s Downtown Crossing branch (27 School St.) has reopened, serving veggie delicacies like chickpea fritters, rosemary fries, and barbecue seitan sandwiches from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
In other downtown news, The Merchant Kitchen & Drinks (60 Franklin St.) reopens on Monday, Aug. 23, after a 17-month hibernation. For now, visit on weekdays only from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. for steak frites, fish and chips, and burgers.
Closings: Jose’s in North Cambridge (131 Sherman St.) serves its last taco on Sunday, Aug. 29, after a 20-plus-year run. Owner Carlos Mendez reports that his landlord sold the building; Mendez says he’s trying to look for a new location. His smaller Arlington branch (793 Massachusetts Ave.), which specializes in tortas, remains open for business.
East Boston’s KO Catering & Pies (256 Marginal St.) also signs off at the end of the month after 12 years slinging Aussie-style meat pies. They’re closed from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27, with a final farewell on Saturday, Aug. 28. Visit from noon while supplies last. (They plan to bake just 1,000 pies, so hurry.)
Celebrations: It’s tough for a restaurant to survive a year — and tougher still in a pandemic. So visit Newton’s Thistle & Leek (105 Union St.) on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate its one-year anniversary, with free bites, $1 oysters, and birthday cocktails on the patio. Owners Kate and Trevor Smith first met at the original Craigie Street Bistro.
