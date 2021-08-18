These three Massachusetts beaches are among the best in the country, according to Condé Nast Traveler

Looking to get the most out of these last few weeks of summer? Condé Nast Traveler endorsed three Massachusetts beaches in its list of the best seashores in the US.
The unranked list, released Aug. 13, names Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Siasconset Beach in Nantucket as three of the 19 best beaches in the country. With each notable beach, the publication includes lodging recommendations.
Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, is a popular swimming locale during the summer months, despite the water’s chilly temperatures, the publication said. From mid-June until Labor Day, parking at the beach itself is restricted to residents of Eastham or cars with disability placards, according to the National Park Service’s website. Otherwise, beachgoers have to take a shuttle to the shore from Little Creek, about a mile and a half from the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center.
Condé Nast recommends checking out the Nauset Spit barrier beach system and the historic Coast Guard station, which is now an educational center. As for where to spend the night, the publication points to The Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, family-friendly accommodations that offer tennis, a spa, and kayaking.
Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Singing Beach is so named for the strange sounds that come from the dry sand when you walk on it. About a half-mile in width, it’s the nearest of the three getaways to Boston. From Oct. 15 to April 15, pups can enjoy the salt air, too, but during the summer months, it’s humans only.
Condé Nast suggests staying in Boston proper and commuting to the beach; XV Beacon near Government Center and the Envoy near Fort Point are its swanky hotels of choice.
The farthest spot from Boston, Nantucket’s Siasconset Beach, is close to a number of nautical attractions, including the historic Sankaty Head Light and the ‘Sconset Bluff Walk, a public footpath a short distance from the shore. Be careful, though — the publication warns that visitors may encounter rocky waters anytime of year. To cap off a trip, Condé Nast proposes a stay at the White Elephant, a luxury hotel about 8 miles west of the beach.
This year’s list of seaside standouts also includes Caladesi Island State Park in Florida, Honopu Beach in Hawaii, and Venice Beach in California.
