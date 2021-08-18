These three Massachusetts beaches are among the best in the country, according to Condé Nast Traveler

Looking to get the most out of these last few weeks of summer? Condé Nast Traveler endorsed three Massachusetts beaches in its list of the best seashores in the US.

The unranked list, released Aug. 13, names Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Siasconset Beach in Nantucket as three of the 19 best beaches in the country. With each notable beach, the publication includes lodging recommendations.

Coast Guard Beach, part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, is a popular swimming locale during the summer months, despite the water’s chilly temperatures, the publication said. From mid-June until Labor Day, parking at the beach itself is restricted to residents of Eastham or cars with disability placards, according to the National Park Service’s website. Otherwise, beachgoers have to take a shuttle to the shore from Little Creek, about a mile and a half from the Salt Pond Visitor’s Center.