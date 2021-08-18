10th annual back-to-school celebration and vaccine pop-up brings 3,000 donated backpacks to Boston-area kids

Thousands of Boston-area students on Wednesday received a backpack full of school supplies, library books, hygiene products, apparel, and a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a back-to-school celebration and vaccine pop-up put on in part by the city of Boston.

The 10th annual event was a partnership with the City of Boston, the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, and Garden Neighborhood Charities, the philanthropic arm of the TD Garden. In addition to the supplies, Garden Neighborhood Charities donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army for pandemic-related efforts.

Boston police and fire volunteers helped distribute the supplies, and the Dimock Center hosted the vaccine clinic for students who were old enough to be eligible.