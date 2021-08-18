fb-pixel Skip to main content

10th annual back-to-school celebration and vaccine pop-up brings 3,000 donated backpacks to Boston-area kids

By Felicia Gans Globe Staff,Updated August 18, 2021, 9 minutes ago
A child wore an American flag mask as she waited in line at the annual Back-to-School Distribution.
A child wore an American flag mask as she waited in line at the annual Back-to-School Distribution.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Thousands of Boston-area students on Wednesday received a backpack full of school supplies, library books, hygiene products, apparel, and a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a back-to-school celebration and vaccine pop-up put on in part by the city of Boston.

The 10th annual event was a partnership with the City of Boston, the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, and Garden Neighborhood Charities, the philanthropic arm of the TD Garden. In addition to the supplies, Garden Neighborhood Charities donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army for pandemic-related efforts.

Boston police and fire volunteers helped distribute the supplies, and the Dimock Center hosted the vaccine clinic for students who were old enough to be eligible.

Since 2012, Garden Neighborhood Charities has donated 40,000 backpacks and more than $425,000, according to a press release about Wednesday’s event.

RN Marissa Bearse walks through the line of parents and children at the annual Back-to-School Distribution to hand out information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
RN Marissa Bearse walks through the line of parents and children at the annual Back-to-School Distribution to hand out information about the COVID-19 vaccine.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Eleischa Melice, 6, of Boston, went through her backpack.
Eleischa Melice, 6, of Boston, went through her backpack.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
People waited in the heat.
People waited in the heat.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Johmar Arias, 6, of Dorchester, holds out his bag for a winter coat as he and his brother Jose, 9, (back left) attend the event with their mother.
Johmar Arias, 6, of Dorchester, holds out his bag for a winter coat as he and his brother Jose, 9, (back left) attend the event with their mother.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Boston Mayor Kim Janey paused to pose for pictures with students and their family members.
Boston Mayor Kim Janey paused to pose for pictures with students and their family members.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Boston Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius spoke at the annual Back-to-School Distribution event.
Boston Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius spoke at the annual Back-to-School Distribution event.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Boston Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius pauses to talk with people in line.
Boston Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius pauses to talk with people in line.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.

