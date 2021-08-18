26 Mass. cities and towns have West Nile virus detected in mosquito samples, public health officials say

A tracker on the DPH website identified the communities where West Nile samples had been detected as of Tuesday.

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples taken from 26 cities and towns in Massachusetts so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Health.

No human cases of West Nile have been detected so far this summer, per the DPH tracker.

“It is typical to find West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in Boston at this time of year,” said Dr. Sarimer Sanchez, director of the Boston Public Health Commission’s Infectious Disease Bureau, in a July statement confirming West Nile had been detected in mosquitoes in the Hub.

“However, it is also that time of year when many of us will be spending time outdoors, enjoying summertime in New England,” Sanchez said.

When outside, Sanchez continued, “it is important that you take steps to prevent mosquito bites. That includes using an approved mosquito repellent, draining standing water from your yard, and repairing window screens to keep mosquitos out of your home.”

Earlier in July, DPH said West Nile had been detected in a mosquito sample collected June 29 in Medford, the first time the virus was detected in the state this year.

“The first WNV infected mosquito of the season is always a signal that it is time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites,” acting Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a DPH statement released at the time. “WNV is part of summer in Massachusetts,” she continued, adding, “it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Material from the Associated Press and from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





