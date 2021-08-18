3 teens were arrested for shooting at people with BB guns. Police dispatch and 911 calls show how the incident unfolded

The SUV driver shot a worker who was trying to shield his face and chased another man trying to hide behind a box truck. Two more teens jumped out of the SUV, one also carrying a rifle, and cornered him.

The owner saw the muzzle of a rifle poke out the window and felt something sharp hit his arm. As the men ran for cover, the young driver got out with a BB rifle and came after them.

PROVIDENCE — As dusk was falling on July 8, one of the owners of Narragansett Creamery was talking with workers at the edge of the parking lot when a dark-colored SUV rolled up to them.

Advertisement

They also shot into the window of a dairy truck unloading milk in the bay, shattering glass and hitting the truck driver in the face. People barricaded themselves inside the office and the plant and called 911.

“I’m at 33 Dearborn Street, it’s Narragansett Creamery, two guys pulled up in a black SUV or truck jumped out of the car with long rifle BB guns shooting at us in the parking lot, chasing us around trucks, chasing us into the plant,” one of the workers told a police dispatcher. “I’m hiding in the milk room at the plant with one of the owners. My driver — I don’t know where he is, if he’s OK.”

The driver of the milk truck sounded furious. “I had a couple kids pull up to my truck and shoot my truck. They just broke my window,” he told the 911 dispatcher. “They shot me in the head, I’m bleeding. ... I don’t need a rescue — I need a report, because I have to explain this to my boss.”

They weren’t the only ones calling for help. From the evening of July 8 into the wee hours of July 9, there were more than a dozen victims, including a police officer, who were either shot or had the BB rifles pointed at them, according to police.

Advertisement

In response to a public records request from The Boston Globe, the Providence Police Department released 770 radio transmissions between officers and dispatchers, along with 911 calls from five victims.

A review of the radio calls shows the incident went on for five hours and 47 minutes, involving high-speed pursuits on city roads and the highway, leading in and out of Providence and into neighboring cities, as police attempted to stop the shooters.

The incident ended at 2:03 a.m. on July 9, when the speeding BMW crashed into a fire hydrant on King Street. The police arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all from Providence, and transported the 15-year-old driver to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for injuries from the crash. The police said they seized two BB rifles and a ski mask from the vehicle.

“This was a difficult, challenging, and long ordeal for the victims, the community and our officers involved,” Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. said Tuesday.

The three boys are charged with multiple felonies. The attorney general’s office is also reviewing possible excessive force by two officers involved in the arrest. Officers Domingo Diaz and Mitchel Voyer are suspended with pay during the investigation. The radio transmissions obtained by the Globe do not include anything about their direct involvement in the arrest.

Advertisement

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has refused to authorize the release of video from officer’s body-worn cameras during the arrests until the investigation is “substantially complete.” But after viewing the videos, Steven M. Paré, the public safety commissioner, flatly called the amount of force used “excessive” and Mayor Jorge Elorza called the videos “appalling.”

Until now, there has been little information about what led up to the arrests. The hundreds of radio transmissions and 911 calls reveal frightened, startled, and angry victims, motorists and police officers narrowly avoiding collisions with the speeding teens, and frustration as they eluded law enforcement.





“ ‘It’s important for the citizens of this beautiful city to understand they’ve been violated. We want to keep this beautiful city safe.’ An owner of Narragansett Creamery





The family that owns Narragansett Creamery have run their company, Providence Specialty Products, at the same place in Olneyville for more than 20 years. They’ve played Santa Claus for the children in the neighborhood at Christmastime. They say they’ve never had anything like this happen before.

“We just want to make cheeses and go to farmers markets,” said the son, who was shot in the arm.

They requested to have their names withheld, out of fear for their safety, but shared the company’s surveillance video with the Globe because they wanted people to know what happened that night.

“It’s important for the citizens of this beautiful city to understand they’ve been violated,” said the patriarch of the family. “We want to keep this beautiful city safe.”

The incident began at 8:16 p.m. on July 8, with a call about someone in a black vehicle shooting out a window and injuring a construction worker on Admiral Street. More calls came in rapidly over the next 15 minutes about young men in an SUV shooting BB guns people at Douglas Avenue and Whipple Street, at Narragansett Creamery on Dearborn Street, and at Chalkstone Avenue and Carleton Street.

Advertisement

“Let’s flood the area and try to stop this vehicle,” a supervisor said, as officers searched Olneyville. Pedestrians on Atwells Avenue pointed officers in the direction of the fleeing SUV, which was speeding left of center in Olneyville Square. An hour after the first call, someone on Manton Avenue said they were shot in the face.

The vehicle disappeared for two hours, then a state trooper reported that it took off while he was trying to stop it. A Providence officer spotted it and followed the vehicle on Route 10 and into the city, trying to keep up as the vehicle sped on Manton Avenue and onto Valley Street, nearly hitting other cars. The police broke off the chase.

Sometime during the night, the suspects ditched the dark-colored SUV with stolen license plates for a blue convertible BMW with Wyoming plates and no known owner.

Then, at 12:51 a.m., the police were getting calls about teens in a BMW driving up and down Manton Avenue and shooting at people with BB rifles.

Sirens blaring, a Providence officer tried to stop the vehicle on Manton Avenue. “It almost hit me head-on,” one cop radioed. The BMW sped onto the highway and appeared to be headed to Johnston.

Advertisement

Ten minutes later, at 1:07 a.m., the BMW was back in Providence. A security officer at Bank of America near Kennedy Plaza called 911, saying someone got out of the car with a BB gun, and “he’s walking up and down the plaza shooting at people.”

“We’ve been trying to get them,” the dispatcher told him. “We’re getting so many calls.”

At 1:20 a.m., Officer John Najarian found the teens in the BMW in the Whole Foods parking lot on North Main Street and tried to stop them. They sped off, as Najarian followed, he radioed, “the driver looks like he’s pointing something at me.”

For the next 43 minutes, Providence officers and state police kept trying to stop the teens’ BMW, as it sped on city streets and the highways, weaving through traffic, through red lights and stop signs, and going the wrong way on streets in Providence and Pawtucket. They also got more calls about victims — a woman on Prospect Street in the East Side, and construction workers elsewhere, said the young men in the BMW had pointed rifles at them.

As officers tried to pursue the car, Providence police dispatch notified Massachusetts State Police, East Providence, Cranston, Central Falls, Johnston, North Providence, Lincoln, and Pawtucket.

Pawtucket officers joined Providence when the BMW barreled into their city — driving the wrong way down School Street and head on toward police.

As cruisers veered out of the way, the BMW kept going, jumping back onto Route 95 southbound toward Providence.

The hours of pursuits caught up with the sports car. The BMW’s front bumper looked like it was dragging on the highway, the right front tire went flat and sent up sparks and smoke. The BMW limped back into the city at 30 miles an hour, the driver taking side streets through Elmhurst, Mount Pleasant and back into Olneyville.

Tires smoking, the BMW drove near the Manton Heights housing projects, as officers closed in. “He’s driving right at me! He’s not stopping!” one officer shouted.

The BMW slammed into a fire hydrant. “He crashed! He crashed! He crashed!” an officer shouted. “Code 3! Apprehended.”

Seconds later: “Dispatch, we need a rescue!”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits. Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.