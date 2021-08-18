4 hospitalized after two-car crash in Boston’s South End

Four people were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Boston’s South End where one of the cars reportedly fell about 40 feet onto commuter rail tracks, landing upside down, according to officials.
Law enforcement responded to a call for a “tech rescue” at around 4:40 a.m on Washington Street and Herald Street, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department’s official Twitter account.
At approximately 4:40 this morning Companies responded to Washington st and Herald st. for a Tech Rescue . A two car accident , one of the cars ended up approximately 40 feet below on the commuter rail . 4 occupants transported to the hospital by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/vwU3TN3tFx— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 18, 2021
Officers encountered a two-car accident, where one of the cars “ended up approximately 40 feet below on the commuter rail,” according to Boston Fire.
The four victims were transported to the hospital by Boston EMS, officials said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
#FASTTRACKALERT: Theres a rollover in the south end at Herald St. Car rolled over onto the commuter trail tracks. Road is closed between Arlington and Albany St. Tremont st is the alternative. Worcester train 501 is 25 mins late because of this. @7News pic.twitter.com/nY5fgbu1BU— Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 18, 2021
