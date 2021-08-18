4 hospitalized after two-car crash in Boston’s South End

Law enforcement responded to a call for a “tech rescue” at around 4:40 a.m on Washington Street and Herald Street, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department’s official Twitter account.

Four people were hospitalized after a two-car crash in Boston’s South End where one of the cars reportedly fell about 40 feet onto commuter rail tracks, landing upside down, according to officials.

Officers encountered a two-car accident, where one of the cars “ended up approximately 40 feet below on the commuter rail,” according to Boston Fire.

The four victims were transported to the hospital by Boston EMS, officials said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

