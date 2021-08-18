After complaints, Boston election authorities to add early voting sites in several neighborhoods

“I believe every Boston resident should have access to early voting in, or near, their neighborhood,” Janey posted on Twitter. “I have asked the bi-partisan Board of Elections Commissioners to take another look at their proposed schedule to make sure early voting is accessible across the City of Boston.”

After two of Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s political rivals complained that the city had decided not to put early voting sites in their neighborhoods, Boston officials on Wednesday hastened to fix the problem, saying officials would add several polling locations across the city.

Janey recommended that the city include additional early voting polling places in Chinatown, Mission Hill, the Seaport, and Roslindale. According to a letter from the chairwoman of the Board of Election Commissioners to the City Council, Uphams Corner in Dorchester will also have an early voting site.

Advertisement

Before Janey’s tweet, a number of politicians, including two mayoral candidates, expressed concern about the absence of early voting sites in certain neighborhoods.

“Strange how my whole home neighborhood was cut from the early voting map — Roslindale is the only large neighborhood missing,” City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu said on Twitter. “There are other glaring omissions, too — Chinatown, Seaport & chunks of Dorchester aren’t covered.”

Referencing his Dorchester zip code, John Barros, a former economic development chief for the city and mayoral candidate, quote-tweeted Wu’s statement, saying “Funny you point this out, 02125 seems to be missing as well. I’m skeptical this is a coincidence.”

Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents South Boston and Chinatown, also weighed in. “We must not exclude any Boston neighborhood from having an early voting site,” he wrote on Twitter. The residents of Chinatown, the South Boston Waterfront & Roslindale deserve to be treated w/respect. Our immigrant neighbors, seniors & persons w/disabilities deserve equal access to voting.”

Advertisement

The lack of early voting sites in certain neighborhoods was first reported by The Boston Herald.

The city’s preliminary election will be Sept. 14, and the general will follow on Nov. 2. Early voting at neighborhood sites will be available on multiple dates in the run-up to both contests. For the preliminary election, neighborhood voting sites will be open on Sept. 4, Sept. 5, and Sept. 8. Early voting at City Hall will also be available on Sept. 8, Sept. 9, and Sept. 10.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.