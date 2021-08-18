Baker says he is considering requiring state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested regularly

Asked by host Jim Braude if the Boston policy could work statewide, Baker said “yeah” and added that it’s “one of the flavors of this sort of thing that we’re very much interested in, and I fully expect we’ll be pursuing shortly.”

“That is something that we are seriously considering,” Baker said during an appearance on Boston Public Radio on GBH. “And I think we’ll have more to say about it shortly, for those state workers that we actually work with and have operational and administrative responsibility for.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his administration is considering a requirement for some state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested regularly, similar to the model that the city of Boston recently announced for municipal employees.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said last week that Boston will require all 18,000 city workers to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

“Our purpose is to protect our employees and the public, and our work is rooted in public health guidance and based on data and science,” Janey said in a statement announcing the decision, which had become a matter of contentious debate in recent weeks as her political opponents and some community leaders called for quicker action.

Baker also on Wednesday addressed the news that the federal government plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The Republican governor said he wasn’t happy with the Biden administration for failing to give his team a heads-up during a regular Tuesday conference call.

“I’m going to do something I don’t normally do, which is I’m going to pick on some of my colleagues in government,” Baker said. “I was on a phone call with the White House and a whole bunch of governors ... and we had lots of conversations about how much all of us want to move forward with boosters for especially the folks who got the earliest shots.”

But there was no signal from the feds on the call that Wednesday’s booster announcement was coming, he said.

“No one said anything about announcing a program for boosters,” Baker said. “So, I have no guidance. Alright? Even though we spent an hour on the phone yesterday with all the people who probably knew something about what this is all about, which really bums me out.”

The governor added that he’s an “enthusiastic supporter” of boosters.

“Once we know more from the feds about what they’re thinking about in terms of timing and all the rest, we will move very aggressively to make sure that those who are eligible to get boosters get them,” especially the people in vulnerable populations who were among the first to get vaccinated, Baker said.

He was also asked about the situation in Afghanistan, which has been overrun by the Taliban in recent days amid the chaos of the US troop withdrawal.

Asked about his recent tweets in which Baker called the violent unrest in Afghanistan a “catastrophe” and said Massachusetts would be willing to accept Afghan refugees, the popular centrist governor struck a philosophical note.

“Many of our members of our congressional delegation ... had been urging the administration for a while to get ahead of whatever its exit plan was, with respect to making sure they dealt with what I would refer to as, you know, the teammates we had over there, as well as many of the civilians who were part of our community and the Americans who were there,” Baker said, adding that many Obama administration alums have also expressed “something more than dismay” about what’s unfolding.

Government officials, Baker continued, should always be willing to admit when they err.

“We should always be willing to be introspective about what we did well and what we didn’t do well, and try to make amends when we don’t,” Baker said. “In this particular case, I think we have a lot of work to do as a country to try to get everybody out of there who needs to get out of there safely.”

That includes, he said, Afghan nationals who were “huge allies” in the project to create schools, educate women, and bring freedoms to the country.

"We should be more than willing to find a way to find them all here if they want to come here," Baker said.









