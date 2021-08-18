Dorchester man arrested for stabbing at Needham wholesale club

Angel Cartagena Resto faces charges of assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

A 65-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday afternoon inside Restaurant Depot in Needham after he allegedly stabbed a person, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the wholesale club at 114 First Ave. at 1:55 p.m. for a medical-related call, police wrote on Twitter. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from a stab wound and immediately rendered aid. The victim was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where they are in stable condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.









