Is Tropical Storm Henri heading our way?

“It’s something we’re watching really closely,” Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Norton.

On Wednesday Tropical Storm Henri was moving westward over the Atlantic.

On Wednesday the storm was moving westward over the Atlantic, and the National Hurricane Center released a graphic showing the probable path of the storm, known as the “cone of uncertainty.”

“The cone of uncertainty now reaches Boston to Providence, and southeastern Massachusetts,” said Dunham. “We are in that cone of uncertainty.”

While it’s too early to tell exactly where Henri will go, people who live and work in eastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands “really need to pay attention to the latest forecast over the next few days,” he said.

By 11 a.m. Wednesday the storm was approximately 875 miles off the coast of Georgia.

The weather service said swells from Henri could reach much of the East Coast by the end of the week and could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

“It depends on how close it gets,” said Dunham. “Anybody in our area should be following along.”

