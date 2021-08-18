Minor earthquake strikes Peabody for the third time in a month

The USGS fielded seven reports from those who felt the shocks, said Jana Pursley, a geophysicist with the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado. The number of reports reported online had risen to 1 6 by 9:30 p.m.

The 1.3 magnitude earthquake happened at 3:19 p.m. The epicenter was half a mile away from Peabody and 1.3 miles away from Salem, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A minor earthquake shook parts of Peabody Wednesday afternoon, the third such event over the last month in the area, officials said.

Peabody police said they received more than 50 reports of the quake, which they also felt right in the police station.

It “really is like a truck going by a house,” said Peabody police Officer Jerry Fitzgerald. “One of the dispatchers thought the door slammed in the building.”

Pursley said an earthquake of this size wouldn’t cause any damage and it mostly lets “you know that the ground underneath can move.”

This is the third earthquake in under a month near Peabody. A 1.4-magnitude earthquake shook the area on July 25, while a 1.2-magnitude quake happened on Aug. 4, according to the USGS.

Purlsey said she has seen earthquakes act in “swarm-related” sequences in the past, with a few of them happening “within a span of time and then it quiets down again.” This pattern isn’t inherently indicative of future earthquakes — if they’ll be larger in magnitude or continue this way — as that isn’t something you can predict, she said.

“They come and they go,” Pursley said.

Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt posted on Facebook that as this was the third earthquake in the area over the last month, the city will be hosting a community forum on Aug. 25 at city hall to help residents “gain a better understanding of Peabody’s recent earthquakes and related phenomenon.”

John Ebel, a geophysics professor at Boston College and a consultant, and a representative from the USGS will be at the forum, Bettencourt wrote.

According to the USGS, New England sees smaller earthquakes about twice a year and a moderate one every few decades.





