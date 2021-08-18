Monday night Powerball drawings coming soon; and an unclaimed $500K prize expires Thursday

Will adding a third weekly drawing affect the odds of winning big? No, state officials insist.

In a statement, the Massachusetts State Lottery said Powerball will be adding a regular Monday night drawing starting Aug. 23. Those drawings, officials said, will supplement the lineup of Powerball drawings currently held Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Monday nights are about to get a lot more exciting for devoted Powerball players with visions of life-changing windfalls dancing in their heads.

“Adding a third drawing will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes,” the statement said. “Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play add-on feature will still be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.”

The statement said all 48 participating US state lotteries will sell tickets for the Monday night Powerball drawings.

“Ticket sales from a third weekly drawing will contribute to funding vital public programs and services in each jurisdiction where the Powerball game is sold,” the statement said. “Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has raised $25 billion for good causes supported by state lotteries.”

And a few state residents have gotten rich along the way.

Per the statement, Massachusetts has had four Powerball jackpot tickets sold since the state Lottery began offering the game in 2010, including a $758.7 million jackpot that Chicopee resident Mavis L. Wanczyk snagged in 2017.

Separately Wednesday, lottery officials said someone else has yet to claim a much smaller but not insignificant prize.

“An unclaimed $500,000 Powerball prize won in the August 19, 2020 drawing is nearing expiration,” the Lottery said in a second statement Wednesday. “The winning ticket was purchased at South Dennis Mobil, 452 Route 134 in South Dennis.”

Powerball prize winners, officials said, have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their cash, meaning whoever bought that ticket in South Dennis has until Thursday to step forward.

But if that person fails to do so, all the better for Massachusetts cities and towns, which rely on lottery funding for some of their local aid.

“Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns,” the statement said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.