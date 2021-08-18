More customers behaving badly, this time at Mike’s City Diner in the South End

The first incident occurred when a member of the waitstaff unintentionally brushed up against a customer who had not yet been served, Hajj said, and the customer became agitated and began cursing. A police officer was already on-site as a customer, and helped the waitstaff with the disturbance.

Waitstaff at Mike’s City Diner in the South End enlisted police officers to deal with two separate disorderly customer incidents within an hour of each other on Sunday, according to owner Jay Hajj.

“We just told her to leave. And she just got up and left, but she was not happy about it,” said Hajj, who was not present for either incident but was debriefed later by the staff. “Who knows what happened, but it was all unintentional, and it happens a thousand times a day at Mike’s.”

The second incident regarded a dispute over a credit card payment after the customers had already been served, he said, which resulted in the group of patrons using “F-bombs” and threatening the waitresses by saying they would “beat your [expletive].” The waitresses said the customers also made racist remarks toward them, berating their accents, he added.

The waitstaff, who Hajj said were “in disbelief,” called the police, who told the customers to pay their bill and leave. The patrons refused to pay, he added, saying “let them take us to court.” The police took their information Neither incident resulted in any physical violence or arrests.

“I don’t care about the bill at that point,” he said. “I know that even if they were in the right, that they shouldn’t be using that language or threatening my staff, who are extremely patient — more patient than myself, at times.”

Hajj, who has owned Mike’s since the 1990s, said customers have generally been “patient and loyal,” even as the establishment has struggled with being short-staffed and busier than ever.

“I can probably count on one hand [the number of times] that I had to call the police through this whole time that I’ve owned Mike’s,” he said. “It’s funny that it just happened two in a row [Sunday] where they completely went berserk.”

Lately, customers have been more “on edge,” he said.

“People are getting agitated and impatient, maybe all around, maybe it wasn’t us — but their behavior was extremely disrespectful and threatening,” he said. “Right from the get-go, they were very confrontational. It didn’t happen slowly.”

On Sunday evening, Hajj posted a photo on Mike’s City Diner’s Facebook page of a chalkboard that read: “The world is short staffed. Please be kind to those who showed up,” which he put on display in the restaurant. He since put the message on a permanent sign.

The disturbances at Mike’s Diner are just the latest examples of rude and unruly customer behavior to emerge since the state lifted COVID restrictions and saw the return of indoor dining. Many restaurants have struggled for months to find enough workers.

In early July, Apt Cape Cod in Brewster made headlines when they gave employees a “day of kindness” after several instances of customers verbally abusing young staff members. One family dining at The Rail restaurant in Orleans asked to take their food to-go after an order took a while to be prepared. The restaurant didn’t charge them for the meals, but later, the family dumped the free food into the restaurant parking lot.

Hajj said he is chalking up the incidents to “just a bad day.”

“In general, you know, people are so good,” he said. “It’s just these rotten apples.”

