Near drownings reported in Duxbury, Peabody and Plymouth, officials say

Duxbury firefighters responded to Bay Avenue for a report of a person pulled from the ocean. That person was then taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, the Duxbury fire department wrote on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m.

One person was pulled from the ocean in Duxbury, a young man nearly drowned at a YMCA pool in Peabody, and a man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency while exiting the water in Plymouth, officials said.

Three people nearly drowned in separate water rescues in Massachusetts late Wednesday afternoon, according to local officials.

No further information was immediately available .

In Plymouth, a man in his 60s suffered a medical emergency while exiting the water at Burgess Road, a Plymouth fire department spokesman said.

In Peabody, a young man with disabilities was saved by a lifeguard Wednesday after going underwater at a YMCA pool, Deputy Fire Chief Richard Nelson said.

The man was swimming in the Torigian Family YMCA pool around 3:20 p.m. when a lifeguard saw him go underwater for about 30 seconds without resurfacing, Nelson said.

A YMCA lifeguard pulled the man out of the water unconscious, Nelson said. He quickly began breathing on his own once pulled from the pool.

The victim did not require CPR on scene and was transported to Beverly Hospital for further evaluation, Nelson said.

YMCA of Metro North President and CEO Kathleen Walsh said the man was an adult.

“This was a textbook rescue. Our lifeguard saw the person in distress. They immediately dove in to assist. I could not be more proud of my team,” Walsh said in a written statement. “This is what we train for, we drill for and we practice for. You never want to be in a position like this, but if you are, you want a trained professional lifeguard there watching your back.”

The incidents follow an upward trend of drownings reported statewide since the year began. There were 47 drownings in May of this year, approximately double the amount of drownings reported in May 2020.

A new state initiative announced last week aims to curb future drownings by distributing $475,000 to private organizations and nonprofits to offer free swimming lessons for people of all ages, according to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.