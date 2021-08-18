No verdict in trial of man charged with killing Yarmouth police sergeant after first full day of jury deliberations

Judge Jeffrey Locke dismissed jurors for the day around 4 p.m. and instructed them to return to court Thursday morning to continue deliberating.

Jurors in the trial of Thomas Latanowich, charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018, concluded their first full day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict.

Latanowich allegedly shot and killed Gannon April 12, 2018, as police sought to arrest him on a warrant while he was inside a home in Marstons Mills. He’s pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of life without parole, but jurors also have the option of finding him guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter, in addition to voting for acquittal.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Latanowich’s lawyer said his client thought he was defending himself against a killer connected to his own drug dealing when he fatally shot Gannon, an assertion a prosecutor dismissed as a “manufactured falsehood” belied by evidence showing Latanowich clearly knew police were in and around the house and made the conscious choice to fire at officers.

Prosecutor Michael Trudeau reminded jurors that witnesses had testified that they heard police announcing themselves before entering the home in Marstons Mills.

