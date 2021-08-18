Notorious Boston gangster Stephen Flemmi, serving life sentences for 10 murders, seeks parole in Florida

He’s also seeking compassionate release from authorities in Oklahoma and the US Bureau of Prisons. He would have to finish those sentences unless those jurisdictions also grant his release.

Flemmi, 87, a longtime FBI informant who testified for the government against his former partner, James “Whitey” Bulger, will not immediately go free if the Florida Commission on Offender Review grants him parole from his life sentence for the 1982 slaying of John B. Callahan.

Notorious Boston gangster Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, who is serving life sentences for 10 murders in Massachusetts, Florida and Oklahoma, is scheduled to appear before a Florida parole board Wednesday after serving 26 years in prison.

Callahan’s son, Patrick, said Flemmi is a “monster” who should die behind bars.

“I think he’s an opportunist and the first chance he has he’s going to hurt somebody to get whatever he wants.”

Callahan’s wife, Mary, said she hoped Florida authorities would deny Flemmi’s bid for parole and consider not only her husband’s murder but the litany of violent crimes Flemmi committed over decades.

“Where is the justice for all of us?” she said.

A commission investigator, who interviewed Flemmi before Wednesday’s hearing, has recommended against his parole, concluding that “any release may cause unreasonable risk to others,” according to a commission report. The investigator suggested Flemmi reapply for parole in seven years.

Flemmi is currently housed in a unit for protected witnesses at an undisclosed federal prison. He works as an education orderly at the library, where he has received outstanding ratings, the report said. He has received no disciplinary reports and has taken courses in anger management, sewing, and mathematics.

Flemmi, who became an FBI informant in the 1960s, was indicted in 1995 with Bulger and others in a sweeping federal racketeering case. Bulger fled and remained a fugitive for more than 16 years, while Flemmi has been incarcerated since then. He made a deal with the government that sent him to prison for life but spared him the death penalty.

In 2004, he pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to 10 murders in the 1970s and 1980s and an array of other crimes, including the extortion of drug dealers, bookmakers, and legitimate business people. He admitted that he participated in about 50 killings dating to Boston’s gang wars of the 1960s.

That same year, he pleaded guilty in Oklahoma to killing Wheeler, the chairman of Telex Corp. and owner of World Jai Alai, outside a Tulsa country club in 1981. Flemmi said Wheeler was killed because he suspected Bulger’s gang was skimming from his company.

Tom Bates, director of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, said Flemmi’s application for compassionate release was incomplete and he was asked to supplement it.

“The materials he submitted are still under review,” Bates said by email.

In 2004, Flemmi was also sentenced to life in prison by a Miami judge for the 1982 slaying of Callahan, a Boston businessman with ties to organized crime. Under state law at the time of the slaying, he had to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Flemmi testified that he and Bulger orchestrated Callahan’s slaying after corrupt FBI agent John J. Connolly Jr. warned them that the FBI was seeking to question Callahan, who would likely implicate them all in the slaying of Wheeler and two other men in Boston. Hitman-turned-government witness John Martorano admitted that he lured Callahan, a longtime friend, to Florida and shot him to death.

In February, the Florida commission granted conditional medical release to Connolly, who was serving a 40-year sentence for his role in Callahan’s murder. Neither prosecutors nor Callahan’s family opposed his release after doctors said he is suffering from cancer and diabetes and will likely die within a year. He could be sent back to prison if his health dramatically improves.

Wheeler’s son, David, said he believed Connolly was “the worst of the worst.” Since an FBI agent who violated his oath and got people killed had been set free, then Flemmi and all other inmates might as well be, too, he said.

“I would be very hard-pressed to justify keeping him in prison, given what the government standards are, which is to say none,” said Wheeler, whose family battled the FBI for years for information about how his father died, only to discover details when Martorano and Flemmi cooperated. “I’m trying to send the government a message that they are failing horribly and it’s a very dangerous situation for the citizens.”

Steve Davis, whose 26-year-old sister, Debra Davis, was killed by Flemmi in 1981, said he fears that the Bureau of Prisons has already agreed to release Flemmi and that he will walk free unless authorities in Florida and Oklahoma insist that he finish his life sentences.

“I wouldn’t feel safe with him out,” said Davis, who has emailed the Florida commission to make sure they knew of Flemmi’s own account of how he and Bulger lured his sister to Flemmi’s mother’s house and strangled her. “You’ve got to look at the whole picture. He wasn’t just a murderer in Florida.”

Flemmi’s son, William St. Croix, who cooperated with authorities after his father confessed to him in 2000 that he and Bulger killed his 26-year-old sister, Deborah Hussey, in 1985, said his father has shown no remorse.

Flemmi testified that he lured Hussey to a South Boston home and watched Bulger strangle her. Hussey was a toddler when Flemmi moved in with her mother; he raised her with St. Croix and two other children he had with her mother. She was killed shortly after she told her mother that Flemmi began molesting her as a teenager, according to court testimony.

“He put himself there and he doesn’t care who he hurts,” St. Croix said of his father. “It’s not for me to decide, but honestly I can’t see the parole board paroling him, unless there’s some deal in the works that we’re not privy to.”













Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.