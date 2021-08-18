OSHA seeks $1.3m in fines from company after two workers killed in downtown Boston dump truck accident

The two men -- Jordy Alexander Castaneda Romero, 27, and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez, 33 - were fatally injured when they were hit by a dump truck, pushing them into a deep hole that had been excavated into the center of High Street while the company handled sewer work for a private landlord. the agency said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is seeking to fine Laurence M. Moloney and his related companies $1.3 million for repeated safety violations that lead to the death of two employees working on a sewer repair project in downtown Boston in February, the agency said Wednesday.

Moloney, the owner of Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC/Advanced Utilities Inc., Shannon Construction Corp. and Sterling Excavation LLC, was issued 28 violations for what OSHA described as his “serial” violation of work place safety rules, according to the agency.

OSHA cited the company for refusing to “train Romero, Gutierrez and other workers to recognize and avoid work-related hazards” and for failing to “conduct worksite inspections to identify and correct hazards, including the risks of being struck by construction vehicles and other traffic, crushed or engulfed in an unguarded trench, and being overcome by oxygen-deficient or toxic atmospheres in the trench and an adjacent manhole.”

The Globe reported earlier this year that the city issued Moloney a construction permit for the High Street project even though the company had pending OSHA violations at the time - an apparent failure by Moloney to follow safety rules imposed by then-Mayor Walsh’s administration in an unrelated tragedy after two men drowned while working in the South End trench years earlier.

Walsh is now the nation’s top labor official as the secretary of the Department of Labor. In a statement Wednesday he denounced Maloney and the company he owned.

“Two hardworking people lost their lives because Atlantic Coast Utilities put its own profits over workers’ safety and health,” Walsh said in the statement. “The failure of employers to follow federal safety and health regulations designed to keep workers out of harm’s way is absolutely unacceptable. This is yet another reminder of why the department’s mission to protect workers’ rights and ensure safe working conditions is so important.”

OSHA said Moloney’s latest company, Sterling Excavation LLC, was working in East Boston at 18 Crestway Rd. after it received complaints of excavation hazards at the worksite. The site was inspected Aug. 13 and that inquiry is ongoing.

Moloney can appeal the request for fines by OSHA.

This is a developing story and will be updated.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.