Teen struck by train in Chelmsford

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Wednesday when he was struck by a train while walking on tracks near the border between Chelmsford and Westford, authorities said.

Chelmsford police said in a statement that officers and firefighters responded around 12:10 p.m. to the area of Drexel Drive near the Westford-Chelmsford line for a report of a person struck by a train.

Police determined the teen had suffered “serious injuries” after being struck, and that investigators believe he “was walking on the tracks and was unaware of the approaching train at the time of the crash.”