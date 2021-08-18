This special Senate election in Providence is going to be fascinating

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 158,614 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 294 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 3.6 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,747. There were 93 people in the hospital, and 671,199 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data .

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the Yankees are suddenly very scary. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Advertisement

Leading off

The surprise resignation of state Senator Gayle Goldin to join the US Department of Labor means that we’re going to get a special election in District 3 on the East Side of Providence this fall, and candidates are already lining up for the job.

So who’s in, who’s out, and what should you be looking for? Here’s a quick overview.

DEFINITELY IN

Hilary Levey Friedman (D): There were a lot of folks who rolled their eyes earlier this year when Friedman announced she was preparing to run for General Assembly, but didn’t know whether it would be the House or the Senate (because she didn’t want to challenge an incumbent in a primary). But she might get the last laugh. The author and former president of the Rhode Island chapter of the National Organization for Women has already been knocking on doors, raised $32,000 between April and June, and hired one of the most talented campaign managers in the state: Erich Haslehurst.

Geena Pham (D): The Rhode Island Political Cooperative shook up the Senate last year by backing progressives who defeated several incumbents, so winning an open seat in a special election should be a cakewalk, right? Pham is a high school English teacher whose campaign says she would be the first Asian American in the General Assembly. A win would give the cooperative lots of momentum heading into the 2022 election.

Advertisement

INTRIGUING POSSIBILITIES

Councilman John Goncalves (D): The Ward 1 councilman already knows how to win a crowded special election, having done so just last year. He works hard, can raise money (he’s got $46,000 in the bank right now), and most importantly, he’d still have a job in politics even if he loses the Senate race.

Nick Cicchitelli (D): Cicchitelli tells me he is actively considering entering the race. He lost to Goncalves in the special Ward 1 primary last year, but proved he could raise some money and he’s familiar with East Side politics.

UNLIKELY, BUT INTERESTING

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D): The Ward 3 councilwoman is actively raising money for a campaign for mayor next year, and she told me her focus is on that race. But if she wanted to switch gears, she would instantly become the favorite to succeed Goldin in this race. She’s got the money and name recognition to be a top-tier candidate.

DEFINITELY OUT

State Representative Rebecca Kislak (D): When Goldin was mulling a run for secretary of state, it looked like Kislak might be a leading candidate for the Senate seat. But the state representative tells me she is going to seek reelection in the House.

Advertisement

TWO THINGS TO WATCH

1. It’s possible the winner of the special election will run for reelection next year in a newly drawn district. Close observers of General Assembly politics thought that the more conservative Senate leadership might have liked to see a matchup between Goldin and District 6 Senator Tiara Mack, who also lives on the East Side and whose district stretches to South Providence.

2. Will Senate leadership get involved? Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey want to keep hold of their fragile majority, and a win in a very liberal district would be a huge boost for them. But it’s possible that none of the top-tier candidates will bother to seek their support.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: Governor Dan McKee fully supports masks in schools. So why is he balking at a statewide mandate? Read more.

⚓ If health care workers at state-licensed facilities in Rhode Island aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 1, and they don’t have an approved exemption, they won’t be allowed in the building, according to regulations the Department of Health put out Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ An “integrated medicine” doctor in Rhode Island who specializes in adult and child psychiatry lost his license for improper patient care after an investigation by Rhode Island’s Board of Medical Licensure. Read more.

⚓ The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday found probable cause to believe former Warwick City Council President Steven Merolla violated the ethics code by approving $195,000 in payments to an accounting firm whose partners included his campaign treasurer and personal accountant. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ The East Providence city clerk, in a tearful speech before the City Council Tuesday night, said the mayor and administration were refusing to accommodate her dyslexia, raising the specter of both retaliation and a lawsuit over it. Read more.

⚓ Oh boy! Ashley and Jared from “The Bachelor” are opening a café in Rhode Island. Read more.

More on BostonGlobe.com

⚓ Health I: A hostage negotiator, a veteran UN peacekeeper, and the Girl Scout who sold the most cookies last year offer some valuable advice on how to convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

⚓ Health II: The Globe rolls out a special section to once again highlight the importance of getting the vaccine. Read more.

⚓ Food: My colleague Devra First visited Littleburg in Somerville, and she says a meatless future tastes amazing. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The topsy-turvy Red Sox season continues, but Peter Abraham explains that the team just isn’t very good right now. Read more.

What’s on tap today

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ I’ll be moderating FountainHead RI’s virtual discussion on reopening the economy tonight at 5:30 p.m. The all-star panel includes Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Michael McKelvy from Gilbane Building Company, and Jim Glassman from JPMorgan.

⚓ US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse are holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center to discuss legislation that will bring the federal Crime Victims Fund more funding.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.