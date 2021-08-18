Three centuries later, a push to exonerate one last witch

Johnson, who was 22 when handed her sentence, was one of the dozens of residents swept up in the hysteria of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, during which 19 people from Salem and neighboring towns were hanged and hundreds of others accused.

In 1693, Elizabeth Johnson Jr. was convicted of a crime so heinous, a court ordered her executed.

Johnson was never executed. Convicted in 1693 toward the end of the trials, her punishment was thrown out by then-governor William Phips.

In 1711, more than 20 people were officially pardoned of their alleged crimes by the state. But not Johnson.

“We don’t know why, but in all of these efforts to pardon the women convicted of witchcraft but never actually put to death, Elizabeth was never included,” said Emerson Baker, a history professor at Salem State University. “In the eyes of the law, her conviction still technically stands.”

A bill introduced in the Massachusetts Legislature earlier this year would clear her name, 328 years after she was convicted.

Senate Bill 1016, sponsored by Senator Diana DiZoglio, who represents North Andover,, would add Johnson to a list of residents condemned in the witch trials and exonerated by the state.

“Like every state, Massachusetts has its dark chapters, and the witch hunt of 1692 is one of them,” DiZoglio said in an interview. “We’ll never be able to change what happened to these victims, but at the very least, we can set the record straight.”

"Portrait of a Witch" - Salem's witch hunts were only a morbid memory by the time artist Thomas Satterwhite Noble painted "The Salem Martyr" in 1869. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Johnson lived in a corner of Andover that is today North Andover. Her extended family was at the epicenter of the witch trials there, with 28 members, including her mother, Elizabeth Johnson Sr., accused of witchcraft.

Why she was never pardoned is not clear. She was excluded from a legislative resolution in 1957 that cleared one person and vaguely referred to “certain other persons.” Governor Jane Swift added five more names to that resolution in 2001, but again, not Johnson.

Her plight is known only to the most assiduous of historians, but the original authors of the current resolution that would clear Johnson’s name is a group of 13- and 14-year-olds.

Carrie LaPierre’s eighth-grade history classes at North Andover Middle School researched Johnson for a civic engagement project for the better part of a school year, after LaPierre caught wind of the case in 2019 and became hooked.

“They spent most of the year working on getting this set for the Legislature — actually writing a bill, writing letters to legislators, creating presentations, doing all the research, looking at the actual testimony of Elizabeth Johnson, learning more about the Salem Witch Trials,” said LaPierre. “It became quite extensive for these kids.”

Her classes sent their final product to DiZoglio’s office in mid-December and the bill was submitted to the Legislature in March. The Judiciary Committee heard testimony on July 27.

The bill, Emerson says, is an important step in rectifying the state’s mistakes, even if they are centuries old.

“If we think that this woman was wrongly accused and convicted of witchcraft, then it seems to me it’s the least thing that the Legislature and the governor could do to try to make her and her family whole,” he said.

A visitor left wild roses at the Salem Witch Trials Memorial stone commemorating Wilmot Redd, one of the victims of the hysteria. David Lyon





