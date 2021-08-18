fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck scrapes top of O’Neill Tunnel in Boston

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated August 18, 2021, 45 minutes ago
A flatbed truck carrying construction equipment scraped the top of the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Tuesday, according to video surveillance footage. (Video courtesy of MassDOT)

A flatbed truck carrying construction equipment scraped the top of the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Tuesday,according to video surveillance footage provided by MassDOT.

In the 20-second clip, the equipment on the flatbed briefly scrapes the roof of the tunnel, causing smoke to appear in the travel lanes as other vehicles hit their brakes.

A MassDOT spokesperson referred further questions about the incident to State Police. A request for comment was sent to a State Police spokesman Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

