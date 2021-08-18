Truck scrapes top of O’Neill Tunnel in Boston

A flatbed truck carrying construction equipment scraped the top of the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Tuesday,according to video surveillance footage provided by MassDOT.
In the 20-second clip, the equipment on the flatbed briefly scrapes the roof of the tunnel, causing smoke to appear in the travel lanes as other vehicles hit their brakes.
A MassDOT spokesperson referred further questions about the incident to State Police. A request for comment was sent to a State Police spokesman Wednesday morning.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
