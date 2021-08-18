WATCH: Police release body cam videos from arrest of teens with BB guns

The police arrested two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all from Providence, who were charged with multiple felonies. The attorney general’s office is also reviewing possible excessive force by two officers involved in the arrest. Officers Domingo Diaz and Mitchel Voyer are suspended with pay during the investigation.

PROVIDENCE — For nearly six hours in July, three teenagers drove around the greater Providence area, shooting at people and buildings with BB guns before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash.

For more than two and a half months, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha refused to authorize the release of video from officers’ body-worn cameras. Providence Police released the footage Wednesday afternoon, just hours after The Boston Globe published a series of radio transmissions between officers and dispatchers, along with 911 calls from victims and surveillance videos illustrating the events leading up to the arrest of the teenagers.

The incident started around 8 p.m. on July 8 and ended at 2:03 a.m. the following morning when the speeding BMW crashed into a fire hydrant on King Street. The 15-year-old driver was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for injuries from the crash. The police said they seized two BB rifles and a ski mask from the vehicle.

Here are some of the videos from the officer’s body-worn cameras during the arrest.

