Health officials now recommend a COVID-19 booster shot. So when and where can I get one?

“Recent data makes clear that protection against mild and moderate disease has decreased over time,” Dr. Vivek Murthy, US surgeon general, said during a briefing with the White House COVID-19 response team Wednesday morning while explaining the reasoning for the decision. “This is likely due to both waning immunity and the strength of the widespread Delta variant. Even though this new data affirms that vaccine protection remains high against the worst outcomes of COVID, we are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death.”

Officials plan to roll out the boosters, which are pending clearance by the Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from a key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee, the week of Sept. 20.

Federal health officials on Wednesday announced a recommendation that Americans receive a COVID-19 booster shot months after they’re fully vaccinated, citing the surging Delta variant and data showing waning vaccine effectiveness.

Here’s what you need to know about who the recommendation applies to and when and where you can get the shot when it’s time.

Who does the recommendation apply to?

The recommendation applies to adults who have received one of the two mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, officials said during the briefing.

Murthy said that officials will wait for the FDA and the CDC committee before issuing guidance on whether eligible children should get booster shots. Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for emergency use in people 12 and older.

“When it comes to 16 and 17 year olds — and minors in general — we are going to let the FDA weigh in on that, obviously do their thorough review, and then based on their recommendations, on [the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’] recommendations, we will have guidance to share for those who are under 18.”

The recommendation does not apply to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials confirmed Wednesday, but they anticipate boosters for that shot will likely be needed.

“The J&J vaccine was not administered in the US until March of 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the coming weeks,” Murthy said. “With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots.”

When should you get the booster shot?

Officials are recommending people get a third booster shot eight months after their second mRNA vaccine.

For example, if you received your final dose on Feb. 1, you would be eligible to get the booster after Oct. 1, and if you got your second shot on March 12, you would be eligible to get the booster after Nov. 12, White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients said during the briefing.

The plan prioritizes those who received the vaccine earliest and are the most vulnerable, such as health care providers, nursing home residents, and seniors , Murthy said.

Immunocompromised people are already receiving a third dose of the vaccine after the CDC last week recommended that those who did not develop a strong enough immune response to the two-dose mRNA vaccines receive an additional shot. Officials recommend that immunocompromised people receive their third dose at least 28 days after their second dose.

Where can you get one?

Zients said during the briefing that “it will be just as easy and convenient to get a booster shot as it is to get a first shot today.”

The US has enough vaccine supply for every American, Zients added, and boosters will be administered at roughly 80,000 places across the country, including over 40,000 local pharmacies.

Zients reiterated that the boosters, like the vaccines, will be free, regardless of immigration or health insurance status, and identification and health insurance information will not be required to get the booster.

After appearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Lowell on Tuesday, Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said Massachusetts officials don’t plan to reopen mass vaccination sites to administer booster shots.

“Once the federal government formally puts out boosters, we’re ready,” Sudders said. “The CVS and Walmarts will all be providing booster shots, as well as our hospitals and pediatric practices.”

“At this point, we’re not seeing this [distributed] through mass vaccination sites,” she added. “We’re working it through health care. We have 900 places in Massachusetts where you can get vaccines right now.”

Governor Charlie Baker, in an appearance on Boston Public Radio on GBH on Wednesday morning, criticized the Biden administration for failing to provide a heads up on the forthcoming booster recommendation during a regular Tuesday conference call.

“I’m going to do something I don’t normally do, which is I’m going to pick on some of my colleagues in government,” Baker said. “I was on a phone call with the White House and a whole bunch of governors ... and we had lots of conversations about how much all of us want to move forward with boosters for especially the folks who got the earliest shots.”

Baker added that “no one said anything” about announcing the recommendation for booster shots.

“So, I have no guidance. Alright?” Baker said. “Even though we spent an hour on the phone yesterday with all the people who probably knew something about what this is all about, which really bums me out.”

Baker said he is an “enthusiastic supporter” of a booster program, especially for those for whom it’s been the longest period of time since they completed their two-dose vaccine regimen.

He added that Massachusetts will “move very aggressively to make sure that those who are eligible to get boosters get them,” once the state learns more from the federal government.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Camille Caldera contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.