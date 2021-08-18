How CDC data problems put the US behind on the Delta variant

Other senior health officials in the meeting were stunned. Why hadn't the CDC looped other government officials on the data? Could the agency share it - at least with the Food and Drug Administration, which was responsible for deciding whether booster shots were necessary? But CDC officials demurred, saying they planned to publish it soon.

But officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagreed, saying their own data showed something quite different, according to four people with direct knowledge of the meeting who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

When Pfizer representatives met with senior U.S. government health officials on July 12, they laid out why they thought booster shots would soon be necessary in the United States. Data from Israel showed the vaccine’s effectiveness waned over time, especially in older and immunocompromised people.

That episode, say senior administration officials and outside experts, illustrates the growing frustration with the CDC's slow and siloed approach to sharing data, which prevented officials across the government from getting real-time information about how the delta variant was bearing down on the United States and behaving with greater ferocity than earlier variants - an information gap they say stymied the response.

"The moment there's something really problematic, it should be shared," said Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. "In the time it takes to get out an MMWR report [a weekly scientific analysis], too many people have gotten infected, too many people have gotten long covid, too many people among them have gotten very sick, some even getting hospitalized."

The CDC's fumbles on the delta variant, following a year when its missteps were often attributed to Trump administration meddling, tell a more complicated story - that the once-storied agency faces other challenges that have hampered an agile response to the pandemic. Critics lament that the most up-to-date data about the delta variant has come from other countries, such as Israel, Great Britain and Singapore. And they say the CDC's inability to share real-time information led top administration officials, including the president himself, to offer overly rosy assessments of the vaccines' effectiveness against delta that may have lulled Americans into a false sense of security, even as a more wily and formidable variant was taking hold.

Some inside the agency share those criticisms.

"It's not acceptable how long it takes for this data to be made available," said a senior CDC official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. "It's done in a very academic way. Cross every 't,' and dot every 'i,' and unfortunately, we don't have that luxury in a global pandemic. There's going to be a need to have a significant cultural shift in the agency."

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said CDC employees and researchers across the country have "worked tirelessly every day throughout this pandemic to gather and analyze data so that we could make the best possible decisions for public health."

Gathering and analyzing data - especially in a crisis - needs to balance accuracy and speed, she said. The pandemic has underscored the continued and substantial need for modernizing public health data infrastructure at all levels, she said, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has put initiatives in place to improve the agency's ability to provide "relevant, current data" to inform policy decisions.

"Just this week, CDC was able to collect, analyze and publish 10-day old data . . . that resulted in actionable policy decisions to work toward covid-19 booster shots for all Americans," Nordlund said, referring to the Biden administration's expected recommendation Wednesday that millions of vaccinated Americans get booster shots. "This included analyzing 85,593 weekly reports from 14,917 nursing homes that were as recent as Aug. 1, 2021. This kind of analysis can often take a year considering the studies involve tens of thousands of participants."

Other hints of change are underway. Officials are putting in place a new group to analyze data in real time to better predict disease threats, according to another CDC official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information.

There were clues beginning in May and June that the delta variant might upend the nation's progress against the coronavirus, even as the CDC told vaccinated people on May 13 they could remove their masks, and President Joe Biden vowed a return to normalcy around July Fourth if enough Americans got the shots.

Reports from other countries battling the delta variant, with similar or higher vaccination rates to the United States - including Singapore, the United Kingdom and Israel - began to show the vaccines appeared less effective at preventing mild to moderate infections, although they were still offering robust protection against severe illness. The Singapore Ministry of Health published data daily from contact tracing investigations beginning in May, which showed that vaccinated people were not only getting infected with the delta variant, but transmitting the virus.

But the CDC was not releasing real-time data. Public confusion began to grow as high-profile sports figures, celebrities and others reported contracting mild cases of the virus despite being fully vaccinated, which increased pressure on the CDC to provide more information.

“They try very hard to get things right and they keep things very closely held until it pops . . . and it’s not as real time as people would like,” said one senior administration official who requested anonymity to speak candidly. “They’re not meeting a need. Why are we dependent on Israeli public health data?”



