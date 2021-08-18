Is China gleeful to see America embarassed in Afghanistan? It’s complicated

It was a claim Biden repeated again in his address Monday afternoon to the American people.

One reason was that every moment thinking about Afghanistan and every dollar spent were resources better used to figuring out how to contain China’s rise in the world.

President Biden offered a number of reasons this spring for why he would adhere to a Trump-era deal to pull American troops out of Afghanistan this year.

“Our true strategic competitors China and Russia would love nothing more than the United States to continue to funnel billions of dollars in resources and attention in stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely,” said Biden.

This begs the question: with the withdrawal out of Afghanistan going so poorly in the last few days, how does China feel about the United States is changing its strategic focus away from the Middle East? Is it thrilled by the images of chaos and American allies running onto tarmacs?

The answer is complicated, but in the short term, the Chinese Communist Party has found a lot to use in recent days to argue about the state of American power around the world.

To be clear: China has been trying to strategically make a statement this summer in Afghanistan. For years China was reportedly helping the Taliban, but very quietly. That changed in the most public way yet just a few weeks ago. In late July, China hosted the Taliban and released a picture of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

It was a picture meant to project both the power of the Taliban and the public Chinese commitment to working with the group, which had yet to wage the 11-day offensive to take over Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Baradar returned to Afghanistan where he is expected to lead the country.

Afghanistan was never a proxy war between the United States and China, but the Chinese press is using that image to suggest that they are with the side that won in Afghanistan, while the American-backed side scrambles for safety.

The Chinese are hoping that someone else notices as well: Taiwan. The longstanding dispute over whether Taiwan is an independent country, as is American policy, or is part of China, or as the Chinese contend, remains to be hotly contested.

As America retreats, the state-run Chinese press has been suggesting that America doesn’t really stand by its allies, and would also drop Taiwan in a hot second. For the record, Taiwan and Afghanistan are two completely different issues. And the Biden administration continued a Trump-era policy of an increased US naval presence in the Taiwan Strait, to reassert the American contention that the strait is in international waters between two different countries.

But not all is great for China in Afghanistan. China is trying to force Muslim Uyghurs out of Xinjiang province in a campaign of mass detention and sterilization that the Biden administration has condemned as genocide. The Uyghurs have been involved in military efforts in the past, even going back to the Serbian conflict in the 1990s. Just as America is concerned that a Taliban-run Afghanistan could become a training ground for terrorists in remote places, China has reason to worry that Uyghurs will use the remote areas of Afghanistan that border China to re-group and retrain themselves to fight in China.

More than trying to humiliate the United States, the photo between the Chinese and the Taliban could be about that.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.