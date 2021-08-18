Miami-Dade School Board to mandate masks, defying DeSantis

Florida’s largest school district voted Wednesday to defy Governor Ron DeSantis and require masks for students when classes begin next week.

The Miami-Dade County School Board decided to require its 334,000 students to wear face coverings when classes begin next week, with the exception of students who provide a doctors’ note. Miami-Dade, the fourth largest public school system in the U.S., will review whether to keep the mask order periodically based on the threat of Covid to students and staff.

“The stakes are too high not to make sure we do everything we can to ensure the safety of our children,” said Marta Perez, a board member.