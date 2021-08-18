For Afghan women, dim hope runs up against dark history under the Taliban

“It was something to see, the women students and professors,” Tsongas, who left the House in 2019, said in a telephone interview. They had taken full advantage of the world that America’s presence in Afghanistan opened up to them, and it was uplifting to witness it, she said.

During 12 years in Congress, Niki Tsongas made six trips to Afghanistan as part of a bipartisan delegation of female lawmakers. During one visit in 2013, the group visited Herat University, where women, once banned from any schooling, then made up 40 percent of the student body.

But now that the country has fallen to the Taliban, Afghan women face a frightening and uncertain future. On one hand, the Taliban are telling women they have nothing to fear. But, knowing what happened in the past, women fear the worst — with good reason. On the day the Taliban promised they would honor women’s rights, within their extremist definition of Islamic law, a woman was reportedly killed for leaving home without wearing a burqa.

The dynamic of dim hope versus dark history is already playing out. On Tuesday, a female television broadcaster interviewed a Taliban official about door-to-door searches in Kabul — a once unimaginable scenario for rulers with no interest in the concept of equal rights or for that matter, in human rights. More in keeping with the Taliban’s reputation for repression, another female broadcaster reported on social media that the country’s new rulers had suspended her indefinitely, along with other female employees, The New York Times reported. In Herat, there are reports that some young Afghan girls have started to return to school. However, one former US embassy official told Axios, if women “were attending university, such as in Herat, they have already been told not to return to classes. They have been told not to go to work.”

When the Taliban held power before, from 1996 to 2001, women and girls were barred from school and most jobs. During that period, the Taliban punished transgressions with floggings, amputations, and executions. So any Taliban spin about a softer, gentler government this time around is hard to swallow. “Like many women, I fear for my Afghan sisters,” wrote Malala Yousafzai in The New York Times. In 2012, a masked man shot Yousafzai in the head after she spoke out on behalf of girls in Pakistan and their right to learn. She survived, and in 2014 won the Nobel Peace Prize, becoming the youngest ever Nobel laureate at age 17. Now 24, she’s a global activist for education for girls. As she wrote in the Times, “I cannot imagine losing it all — going back to a life defined for me by men with guns.”

Fear of losing it all is terribly real today, but it’s not new. In 2013, after that visit to Herat University, Tsongas co-authored an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that highlighted the risks for women as the United States started reducing its troops. “Concern is mounting that the drawdown of coalition forces will leave a vacuum in which Afghan women in Herat and elsewhere see their rights vanish,” she and a Republican congresswoman from Alabama wrote. “That’s why Afghan and American women are working to prevent backsliding.” In testimony before Congress, Tsongas and other female lawmakers pressed the case that women’s rights “are not a tradable good.”

Like others, Tsongas said she’s “gravely worried” about the consequences of the Taliban takeover. She’s clinging to the hope that investments made during 20 years of American presence will somehow pay off. Noting that three out of four Afghan citizens are under the age of 25, she said, “What that tells us is that these young people have never had to live under the Taliban regime or were quite young when the Taliban were there. What happens next remains to be seen. The story has yet to be written. I cross my fingers that somehow all that was achieved will serve the country well.”

There’s also hope, as Tsongas put it, that women will “assert themselves.” But that’s a lot to ask in a country that saw its president flee and military collapse out of fear of the Taliban. I, too, fear for them.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.