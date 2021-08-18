After 20 years in Afghanistan, this?

And then there’s the human toll: so much talent and potential, both Afghan and US, sacrificed to some cause based on lies, false promises, and misinformation.

As the US involvement in the Afghanistan horror comes at last to a conclusion, the real tragedy here is that we, the American public, got hoodwinked into supporting yet another disastrous overseas conflict. The real question is: Whose interests have been served by our 20 years of fighting an unwinnable conflict? And the answer: for sure, corporations who extracted billions of dollars from this war, but let’s not forget the hawks who have gotten to advance their military careers. And of course our so-called enlightened politicians, who thoughtlessly kept appropriating billions and billions of dollars into a sinkhole.

Who are the brilliant and skilled State Department personnel who conceived this Afghanistan foreign policy and the exceptional military leaders who executed it? It became a certainty a decade ago that this forever war was unwinnable. Yet we surged and stayed and now the final sordid chapter is written.

I support President Biden fully for finally ending this miserable chapter of American military history. However, I deeply respected President George H. W. Bush for invading Iraq, accomplishing the liberation of Kuwait, and then coming home. That was a mission accomplished.

The American people need to stop being deceived by the lies and misinformation from our government and, sadly, the media too. The key questions we must always ask are: Are American lives really worth sacrificing for this war, and who is the real beneficiary? Our thoughtless devotion to country and flag is a recipe for exploitation and incompetent foreign policy.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain





She could have told you what American intelligence apparently didn’t know

I don’t understand how it is possible that I, just a moderately informed US citizen, knew without a doubt that the Taliban would be taking over in Afghanistan within days, if not hours, and yet (supposedly) US intelligence was shocked.

Do we never learn from our mistakes — from the desperate South Vietnamese when we left there, to the Kurds whom we abandoned to Turkey and Syria’s Bashar Assad after they had succeeded in helping to fight the Islamic State, and now the Afghans?

Whether we believe we should have been in Afghanistan (my belief is we shouldn’t have), if we have not figured out a way to protect our allies when we leave, we have no right to engage. American lives have no more value than any other life.

In the case of the Vietnam War, it mostly meant so-called re-education camps. What will happen to the Afghans, and especially the women of Afghanistan, I don’t even want to imagine. And yes, we are responsible.

Phyllis Bluhm

Roslindale





Let’s take a moment to list the known knowns

We need to remember some basics in the midst of all the blather of the last 48 to 72 hours.

First, we are not the evil, barbarous, misogynistic villains in this situation. The Taliban are, always have been, and always will be.

Second, the United States ousted the Taliban and protected Afghanistan from them for nearly 20 years, pouring trillions into the country at a dear cost of more than 2,300 of our best and brightest men and women.

Third, while Britain, France, Germany, and others provided support, no one provided the literal flesh and bones in the defense of the Afghans to the extent that we did for these past two decades.

Fourth, and most significant, thanks goes to the men and women of the military who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan and to the American taxpayers for footing the bill.

Philip M. Howe

Boston





You can’t blame Trump — this is Biden’s folly

Two lines ruined your editorial “Chaotic US exit from Afghanistan demands swift action” (Aug. 17): “The Trump administration had ordered a withdrawal to be completed months ago — without laying any crucial groundwork that would have led to a less tragic result. There will be time to sort out what happened and where blame should lie.”

In writing that, you ignored the fact that Joe Biden came into office poised to overturn every last thing Donald Trump did that he could without congressional action (Southern border anyone?). He could have done that with the planned troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he didn’t want to. Like most progressive Democrats and many of the rest of us, Biden agrees with Trump that we should get our troops out of there.

If Biden had followed Trump’s schedule, you might have an argument. But Biden ordered this withdrawal on a schedule of his choosing. If the Trump administration hadn’t done sufficient groundwork, Biden could have delayed further while his administration did the necessary work. But instead, he did what he has done, and he alone owns it. The fact that we’re now deploying more troops to the area than were there prior to the withdrawal, just to get people evacuated, shows what little thought went into this.

The footage of a US Air Force plane rolling on the Kabul runway, surrounded by people running, with others clinging to the plane, some falling to the ground as it took off, will go down in history right alongside the helicopters on the roof of the Saigon embassy. And blaming Donald Trump isn’t going to work.

Art Cabral

West Bridgewater