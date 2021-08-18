Social Studies: The upside and downside of partisanship, the price of persecution

Analyzing data from 1880 on, political scientists found that states with a more even partisan balance in their legislatures spent more on education, health, and transportation per capita than states with strong Democratic or Republican majorities, even controlling for income per capita and demographics. The researchers hypothesize that in competitive political environments, elected officials were more likely to approve social spending in a bid to win votes. They found that greater education and health (but not transportation) spending per capita led to lower infant mortality, longer life expectancy, better educational outcomes, and, in the period before World War II, higher income per capita.

Spoils of the PPP

The Paycheck Protection Program, which provided federal loans designed to help small businesses survive the pandemic, was inundated with requests and ran out of first-round money within a couple of weeks in April 2020. According to an analysis by finance professors at Boston College and the University of South Carolina, Democratic-leaning states and congressional districts got less than their fair share of loans, controlling for application rates, unemployment rates, and COVID-19 cases. The researchers found no significant bias in the second round, after the program came under greater scrutiny and was flush with cash. However, the biased first round led to greater small business activity and employment in the Republican areas that benefited.

Nobody expected this

Do the violence and totalitarianism that accompany religious persecution have long-term effects? Using records of thousands of trials during the three centuries of the Spanish Inquisition, economists found that municipalities that had more inquisitorial activity now have lower GDP per capita, lower educational attainment, lower social trust, and higher religious service attendance, even controlling for various geographic and present-day socioeconomic characteristics. The imbalance doesn’t appear to be explained by preexisting differences in development or religion, given that the Inquisition seems to have targeted relatively affluent and nonreligious areas.

Size mattered up north

A group of economists suggest that body size was a key factor in explaining a puzzling historical reversal: While countries at higher latitudes tend to be more developed nowadays, the opposite was true in the pre-industrial era. Historical statistics show that higher-latitude people were bigger — as an adaptation to cold, perhaps — and could not feed a large number of offspring, resulting in smaller populations and less-developed economies. However, as technology advanced and spread, the higher-latitude populations were in a better position to educate their children; with fewer kids, they had more resources to devote to each child. More education, lower fertility, and more development then reinforced one another. This size-driven shift during industrialization is seen across countries, and even within countries, including England and Italy.

