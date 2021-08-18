Denied the storybook reunion with the Red Sox, Anthony Rizzo now a major part of the Yankees’ postseason hopes

“I thought the same thing,” Rizzo, who was activated from the COVID-related injury list on Wednesday, conceded. “There were a lot of rumors. With my experience, I tried to focus mostly on baseball, but I’d have friends texting me, ‘Do we need to dust off our Red Sox stuff?’ That was the biggest rumor out there a couple days before the trade deadline.”

NEW YORK — Three weeks ago, many imagined Anthony Rizzo would be in Yankee Stadium in mid-August for a series between the Red Sox and Yankees. But most anticipated that his long-awaited introduction to the rivalry would have come as a member of the Red Sox — the team that drafted him in 2007 — rather than in Pinstripes.

Rizzo’s memories of his time with the Red Sox are fond. He was taken by the team in the sixth round of the 2007 draft. He experienced the shock of being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma while playing for the Greenville Drive in 2008, but recovered — aided by the support of the team — and emerged as a top prospect in the system in 2009-10.

He still has Red Sox ties even after being traded to the Padres in the Adrian Gonzalez deal in November 2010. He crossed paths with current Sox players Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez in the minors and worked on the way up with current Red Sox base coaches Carlos Febles and Tom Goodwin. Rizzo and his family have stayed in touch with Red Sox assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira.

Certainly, members of the Sox organization recognized an appealing story line — and potential fit — amid the rumors.

“It’s always nice to see guys that come back home where everything started, especially with the quality of player that he is,” said Febles. “It would have been nice to have him back — like [recent Red Sox returnee] Travis Shaw, a guy who started his career with us.”

Still, while Rizzo holds the Red Sox organization in high regard, he didn’t go too far in entertaining the idea of a return to them. His big league identity had been forged as a member of the Cubs.

While he was fully aware Chicago might engage in a trade deadline fire sale, Rizzo thought there was a chance he’d remain with the Cubs through at least the end of the season, helping to stabilize the identity of a franchise in transition.

“It was crazy — the whole experience of not getting traded until pretty much [just before the trade deadline]. I never expected it until it happened … When it did happen, I wasn’t naïve about it, but it wasn’t front of mind,” said Rizzo. “It happened this year with New York, and it’s been a great fit for me.”

The Yankees’ trade for Rizzo stunned many in the industry. New York hadn’t been known to be in the market for a first baseman. The Red Sox, on the other hand, had made little secret of their interest in acquiring a lefthanded-hitting first baseman, with Rizzo representing an apparent hand-in-glove target.

But the Yankees had hoped to create balance in their lineup with the addition of a lefthanded hitter, and the team likewise wanted a defensive upgrade. Rizzo accomplished both.

The Yankees sent two highly regarded prospects — 18-year-old outfielder Kevin Alcantara and 24-year-old starting pitcher Alexander Vizcaino — to the Cubs, who agreed to pay off Rizzo’s salary in order to improve the prospect return.

Rizzo made an instant impact on a resurgent Yankees team. He homered in his first two games and drove in the go-ahead run in his third, all victories. In nine games before he tested positive for COVID-19, he hit .281/.400/.563 with three homers, with the Yankees going 8-1.

“He came in and did exactly what they hoped,” said Febles. “He was a big contributor and helped them right away.”

On Wednesday, following the conclusion of his COVID-19 injured list stint, Rizzo was back in the Yankees lineup, batting second and playing first base.

“It’s a little weird seeing him [in a Yankees uniform],” said Ferreira. “But I know his family is from New Jersey. They, especially his dad, are probably pretty excited.”

The Red Sox were probably less excited about the turn of events on Wednesday night. With the Yankees in possession of a 2-1 lead in the second, Rizzo bounced a hard grounder down the first base line. Red Sox counterpart Bobby Dalbec couldn’t handle it, resulting in a two-run single that put the Yankees up, 4-1.

Naturally, the play raised the question anew: Could Rizzo have been a Red Sox?

With the Sox working to rebuild their farm system, the team wasn’t going to match the Yankees’ two-prospect package for a player who will be a free agent this winter. Instead, the team dealt one starting pitching prospect — righthander Aldo Ramirez — to the Nationals to land Kyle Schwarber, a player who (now back from the injured list) fulfills the team’s need for a lefthanded bat, albeit one without experience at first base.

Rizzo and Schwarber — teammates with the Cubs from 2015-20 — spent time catching up at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon between games of the doubleheader. Did Schwarber ask for any advice on playing first?

“He hasn’t yet. He probably should,” joked Rizzo, before a vote of confidence in Schwarber’s defensive abilities. “[But] he’s a good athlete. He’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for.”

Schwarber and Rizzo will now have the opportunity to shape their teams’ hopes of pushing towards October. The former teammates welcome their new dynamic.

“Seeing him over here with the Yankees and me with the Red Sox, it’s fun,” said Schwarber. “We know that we’re going to be going down each other here down the stretch. It’s going to be fun.”

“I’ll definitely take a moment at some point during the game to look around and enjoy the atmosphere, take in the Red Sox-Yankee fan chatter in the stands and just enjoy the whole thing,” said Rizzo.

More than a decade since his time as a Red Sox minor leaguer, Rizzo did so from an unexpected vantage point.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.