Game 123: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

When it comes to the playoff picture, the Red Sox find themselves tied for the final wild-card spot after getting swept by the Yankees in Tuesday’s doubleheader. Here are the standings.

After scoring just three runs in 14 innings Tuesday, the Red Sox will look to get the bats going Wednesday to avoid a series sweep and falling further back in the American League East.

After today’s game, the Red Sox will have the day off Thursday before opening a three-game series with the Rangers on Friday at Fenway Park.