Game 123: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and pregame notes

When it comes to the playoff picture, the Red Sox find themselves tied for the final wild-card spot after getting swept by the Yankees in Tuesday’s doubleheader. Here are the standings.
After scoring just three runs in 14 innings Tuesday, the Red Sox will look to get the bats going Wednesday to avoid a series sweep and falling further back in the American League East.
After today’s game, the Red Sox will have the day off Thursday before opening a three-game series with the Rangers on Friday at Fenway Park.
Lineups
RED SOX (69-53): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-5, 4.20 ERA)
Advertisement
YANKEES (68-52): TBA
Pitching: LHP Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.78 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Heaney: Xander Bogaerts 7-13, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 2-8, Kiké Hernández 2-12, J.D. Martinez 3-6, Hunter Renfroe 0-5, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-6.
Yankees vs. Pivetta: Jonathan Davis 0-2, Joey Gallo 0-1, Brett Gardner 0-1, DJ LeMahieu 2-6, Rougned Odor 0-2, Giancarlo Stanton 3-10, Gary Sánchez 1-1, Luke Voit 0-1, Tyler Wade 0-1.
Stat of the day: In Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Red Sox managed only 12 hits — 11 of them singles — and were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
Notes: Bogaerts, Devers, and Martinez went a combined 3-for-18 on Tuesday. … Pivetta seeks consecutive wins for the first time since going 6-0 in his first 10 starts of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA in three starts this month and is making his first career start against the Yankees. … Heaney is making his fourth start as a Yankee and is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. He is 2-1 with a 5.92 ERA in five career starts.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.