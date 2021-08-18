Journalism pioneer Jackie MacMullan, former Globe columnist, to retire from ESPN

“I’m grateful for the memories, but especially for the friends I’ve made along the way. Thank you to my ESPN colleagues for all of your support.”

“I feel fortunate to have collaborated with so many incredibly talented people during my 10-plus years at ESPN,” said MacMullan. “Sometimes you just know when you’re ready to dial it back, and this is the right time for me.

Jackie MacMullan, a former Globe columnist and sports journalism pioneer, is retiring from ESPN at the end of the month. Her final day is Aug. 31.

MacMullan received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, the first woman to do so. That was the same year she joined ESPN as a senior writer and frequent contributor to its various programs, most frequently “Around the Horn,” which she has appeared on more than 900 times.

Advertisement

She will continue to contribute to podcasts for The Ringer.

MacMullan, who played basketball at the University of New Hampshire, joined the Globe in 1982, quickly building a reputation as one of the most well-informed basketball writers in the country. She became the first female sports columnist in the history of the Globe in 2002, remaining in that role until 2008.

She has earned multiple national awards from the Associated Press Sports Editors for her investigative reporting and feature writing. In 2019, MacMullan received the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sports Writing — the first woman recognized with this honor.

The Association for Women in Sports Media also selected her as the 2019 recipient of its Mary Garber Pioneer Award, the organization’s highest honor.

“Jackie is a trailblazer not because she was one of the first women covering sports or the NBA. Rather, Jackie is a trailblazer because people talked about her without mentioning sex or gender,” said ESPN senior deputy editor Cristina Daglas. “It was about the work, an incredible catalogue of work, that has appeared on every ESPN platform.”

Advertisement

MacMullan’s final appearance for ESPN will be on Tuesday, Aug. 31, on “Around The Horn.”

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.