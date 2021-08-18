Meeting Cam Newton in person was a special moment for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

This week’s Patriots-Eagles joint practices marked the first time Hurts, now in his second NFL season, has ever met Newton in person. The two have spoken previously, though. Hurts recalled a conversation from his college days, when he was deciding where he should transfer after leaving Alabama. Newton had called on behalf of Gus Malzahn , Auburn’s coach at the time.

Later that evening, Hurts shared via social media a photo of him listening to Newton. He wrote in the caption: “[Cam] helped pave the way for a guy like me. Much love and respect OG.”

PHILADELPHIA — When Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin was practicing his field goals during Tuesday’s workout, quarterbacks Cam Newton of New England and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia stood together about 15 yards back of the action. The pair chatted, just the two of them, as Nordin drilled three of his four attempts.

Hurts ended up choosing Oklahoma, though he and Newton maintained their connection.

“I’ve also had communication with him just from an older athlete,” Hurts said. “He’s a legendary player. The things that he’s done in college and in the league. I watched him a lot growing up. Being able to talk to him, being able to have a relationship with him, and meet him in person for the first time, it was great.”

The feelings are mutual.

“Hurts is my little bro, man,” Newton said. “For me to see him out here today, it’s always love and always going to be love between us.”

Newton said he watched Hurts play in college, and even heard buzz about him at the high school level because Newton attended junior college at Blinn, not far from where Hurts grew up in the Houston area.

For Newton, Hurts is just one of the several young, mobile quarterbacks he’s had the opportunity to form a bond with — and another reminder of his impact across the league. Last year, multiple opponents — Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson — all spoke glowingly about Newton’s influence.

“There’s a lot of guys that I admire from afar,” Newton said. “And just to see the state of the NFL, having so much athleticism at the quarterback position, it’s something to smile about.”

Madden men

The Patriots’ highest-ranked offensive player in the latest edition of Madden is tight end Hunter Henry, with a rating of 87. The offensive line takes the next three spots, with right tackle Trent Brown and guard Shaq Mason both receiving an 86 and center David Andrews earning an 85. Tight end Jonnu Smith rounds out the top five with an 81.

The offensive line, when healthy, grades as one of New England’s strongest position groups. Joining Brown, Mason, and Andrews in the starting lineup are left tackle Isaiah Wynn and guard Michael Onwenu. Tackle Justin Herron and center Ted Karras are also reliable depth pieces.

On defense, cornerback Stephon Gilmore was unsurprisingly New England’s highest-ranked player, at 97. Gilmore was previously a member of the exclusive Madden “99 Club.”

Safety Devin McCourty (92), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (87), cornerback J.C. Jackson (85), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (83) complete the top five.

With Gilmore sidelined amid a contract dispute, and the departures of safety Patrick Chung and cornerback Jason McCourty, the Patriots secondary isn’t as deep as it once was. But the group still boasts talent with McCourty, Jackson, and Jones. Safety Adrian Phillips, who signed with the Patriots in 2020, has been a training camp standout, too.

Elsewhere in Madden ratings, Newton received a 76, while rookie Mac Jones got a 71.

Fast times

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson flashed impressive speed on his 91-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of New England’s preseason opener last week. According to Next Gen Stats, Stevenson reached a top speed of 20.37 m.p.h., which ranks in the top five for fastest offensive ball carriers in Week 1 of the preseason. That speed at his size — 6 feet, 227 pounds — can certainly present a tough tackle … The Patriots took a team visit to the home of NFL Films Tuesday. Coach Bill Belichick was presented with his Sports Emmy for his contributions to NFL Network’s NFL 100 All-Time Team show in 2019.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.