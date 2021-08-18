Red Sox bats mostly quiet as Yankees finish off sweep

Why? It allows manager Alex Cora to theoretically improve the lineup by using the DH spot for Kyle Schwarber or Kevin Plawecki.

The Red Sox stretched his capacity as a defender on Wednesday night, putting Martinez in the outfield for the fourth consecutive game.

NEW YORK — J.D. Martinez is an All-Star designated hitter who can play a game in the outfield on occasion. Since 2019, only 20 percent of his starts have required a glove.

The strategy helped lead to a 5-2 loss against the Yankees as a ball Martinez misplayed in the second inning was the start of trouble the Sox could not escape.

Andrew Heaney and three relievers held the Sox to four hits as the Yankees completed a three-game sweep.

One of the hits was a 456-foot home run by Hunter Renfroe off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning.

Xander Bogaerts then drew a walk off Chapman, who came off the COVID-19 injured list before the game and was pitching for the first time since Aug. 5.

Martinez singled with two outs to extend the game. Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Chapman for lefthander Lucas Luetge, and he retired Plawecki on grounder to shortstop on a close play to end a nine-pitch at-bat.

The Sox challenged the call, which was upheld after a wait of 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

It was the 15th time in 32 games since the All-Star break the once-potent Sox scored three or fewer runs. They scored five runs over 23 innings in the series, two in the final 18 innings.

The fading Sox have lost 14 of 20 and are now six games out of first. The resurgent Yankees have won six straight, seven of eight, and 13 of 16.

Nick Pivetta, in his first career start against the Yankees, couldn’t get through the second inning, allowing four runs. That was too deep a hole for the Sox to escape.

The Sox have lost 11 of their last 13 games on the road. They start a six-game homestand on Friday night against the Texas Rangers.

After scoring three runs in Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Sox had a promising start when Bogaerts launched an 0-and-2 fastball from Heaney deep into the stands in right field in the first inning.

But the Yankees came right back, scoring four runs against Pivetta in the second.

Giancarlo Stanton led off with a single before Rougned Odor drew a walk. Gary Sanchez followed with a popup to right field.

Martinez took a rainbow-shaped route to the ball, arriving late. He attempted a sliding catch and briefly had the ball in his glove before it popped out.

Martinez’s throw to second was late and the Yankees had the bases loaded.

Brett Gardner followed with a sacrifice fly to center field. Pivetta then left a slider over the plate that Andrew Velazquez knocked into right field, scoring Odor.

Third baseman Rafael Devers saved a run, diving to stop a one-hopper by DJ LeMahieu and throwing him out from one knee.

But Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run single past Bobby Dalbec down the first base line. Rizzo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day.

Pivetta threw 38 pitches in the inning before Cora came to get him.

Deposed starter Garrett Richards replaced Pivetta and pitched four near-perfect innings, retiring 12 of 13 and striking out five.

Richards has worked seven scoreless innings since going to the bullpen.

Heaney allowed 15 runs on 15 hits over 15 innings in his first three starts for the Yankees after being acquired from the Angels at the deadline.

He had no such trouble against the Sox. Heaney went seven innings and allowed one run on two hits. He walked two and struck out four, throwing 108 pitches.

So befuddled were the Red Sox that Devers actually tried to bunt his way on leading off the seventh inning before striking out.

Heaney retired eight of the last nine batters he faced.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.