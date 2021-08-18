Revolution win third straight with comeback win over D.C. United

The Revolution (14-3-4, 46 points) stretched their lead in the Supporters Shield race and improved their unbeaten streak to eight games. Boateng helped set up second-half goals by Tommy McNamara, Tajon Buchanan, and DeJuan Jones as the Revolution rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

This time, left winger Emmanuel Boateng made the difference as the Revolution took a 3-2 win over D.C. United at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night.

United (8-9-3, 27 points) opened the scoring on Paul Arriola’s 10th-minute goal. The Revolution rallied in the second half as sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena made key substitutions, bringing on Boateng, Buchanan, and Adam Buksa.

Advertisement

Arriola went in alone against goalkeeper Matt Turner, finishing with the outside of his right foot in the 10th minute. Arriola set up the sequence, taking possession off Lucas Maciel and finishing a return pass from Edison Flores. Arriola was injured and replaced by Yordy Reyna.

The Revolution’s best chances of the opening half included a Jones drive directly at United goalkeeper Jon Kempin (21st), an Arnor Traustason open header wide from an A.J. DeLaGarza cross (31st), and a Teal Bunbury left-footer wide off a DeLaGarza feed (41st).

McNamara equalized with a shot from just outside the the penalty area off a Traustason layoff in the 49th minute, a sequence set up by a Boateng cross from the left wing. Boateng then crossed for Buchanan to volley past Kempin at the back post for a 2-1 lead in the 53d minute.

Buksa had a chance to increase the lead, but his header off another Boateng cross was cleared off the line in the 69th minute. Matt Turner preserved the lead, tipping Reyna’s shot over the bar (70th) and grabbing a free kick (72d) after Traustason was sent off following a second caution issued by referee Ted Unkel. Buksa broke through and appeared to be taken down from behind, with Unkel issuing a yellow card to Steven Birnbaum (78th). Boateng helped set up the third goal, breaking away on a counterattack, Jones finishing after a Buchanan shot was blocked in the 85th minute.

Advertisement

Ramon Abila cut the deficit in the fifth minute of added time.

The Revolution remained unbeaten (3-0-1) since captain Carles Gil (muscle injury) went down in a July 31 game.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.