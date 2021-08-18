Team Europe features five players ranked in the Top 10 for Laver Cup tennis event at TD Garden

“It is great being a part of Team Europe again and I look forward to playing in Boston,” Tsitsipas said in a news release.

Team Europe will include second-ranked Daniil Medvedev as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (7), and Matteo Berrettini (8). Casper Ruud (11) rounds out the six-player Team Europe, which will face Team World Sept. 24-26. Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is Team Europe’s coach.

Five players in the top 10 of the men’s tennis world rankings will compete in the Laver Cup at TD Garden in September, organizers announced Wednesday.

Team World will include Denis Shapovalov (ranked No. 10), Diego Schwartzman (14), and Felix Auger-Aliassime (17). The second half of the squad, coached by John McEnroe, will be announced later this week.

Roger Federer, one of the most decorated male tennis players in history and one of the driving forces behind the Laver Cup, planned to compete in Boston before withdrawing with an injury.

“I’m really disappointed to be missing this year’s Laver Cup,” Federer said. “Team Europe has an incredible lineup, though, and I wish them all the very best as they go for their fourth Laver Cup win.”

Europe has won all three previous Laver Cups. Boston follows Prague, Chicago, and Geneva as host of the tournament, which was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

