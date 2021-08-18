Tigers analyst Jack Morris suspended indefinitely for racist comments directed at Shohei Ohtani

“It’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris began, before going on to talk about his respect for Ohtani’s talent.

When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.

Advertisement

Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday.

“Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night’s Tigers game,” the network said in a statement. “Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark.”

The Tigers, who retired Morris’ number after he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, issued a similar statement.

“The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community,” the team said. “We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their ongoing commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct.”

The incident comes 31 years after Morris, during his playing days, told a young female reporter that he “only talks to women when I’m naked if they are on top of me or I’m on top of them.” Morris, who was not naked at the time, was defended by then-team president Bo Schembechler, who blamed the Detroit Free Press for sending a female reporter into the clubhouse.

Advertisement

Woman testifies she needed protection from Trevor Bauer

A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified the satisfaction she expressed to friends when the case first went public was a reaction to her treatment by the media, not happiness that she was taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

“It felt good to not see me slut-shamed right off the bat,” said the 27-year-old San Diego woman, who alleges that Bauer choked her until she was unconscious and punched her repeatedly in two sexual encounters earlier this year.

Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley, cross-examining the woman who was on the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court for the third day, read from text messages the woman had sent to friends when court documents were first filed in late June. Holley’s questioning suggested she was not seeking protection, but to hurt Bauer.

“Media is freaking out. On my side,” one of the woman’s texts read. “It’s the best thing I could have hoped for.”

Holley asked, “What does the media freaking out have to do with your safety?”

The woman replied that she had felt Bauer’s team had shamed her with its statement saying all that had happened between the two was wholly consensual, and she was happy to see that the media, and the public on social media, were not attacking her.

Advertisement

A’s Chris Bassitt released from hospital

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. He never lost consciousness.

Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery.

The A’s said that an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone. The team also said a head CT scan revealed no further injury.

Anthony Rizzo returns to Yankees lineup

Anthony Rizzo is back in the Yankees’ lineup after a bout with COVID-19, and closer Aroldis Chapman also was activated Wednesday before New York’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.

Rizzo, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on July 29, was set to start at first base and bat second. The three-time All-Star had been sidelined since Aug. 8 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Excited obviously to have him back,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I think that’s the one thing we’ll probably have to watch is the stamina part of things.”

Mets owner critical of club

New York Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

The Mets, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. They have lost 12 of their past 16 games and 14 of their past 19, falling to 59-60.