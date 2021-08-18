Tom Brady is having the time of his life but hasn’t lost his competitive edge

“This team, at the end of the day, has done nothing,” Brady said Wednesday following a joint practice against the Tennessee Titans. “Haven’t even had a regular-season practice yet. It’s not like we’re firing on all cylinders out there.”

So, no, Brady hasn’t lost his edge this offseason, either. He may be 44 years old and coming off his seventh Super Bowl title, but Brady is not letting his teammates coast through training camp. The Buccaneers return all 22 starters from last year’s Super Bowl team and around 47 of the 53 players, but that means little to Brady.

TAMPA — Tom Brady didn’t shed his underdog mentality after he won a Super Bowl in 2001. He didn’t lose his edge after winning back-to-back titles in 2003-04. And he didn’t mellow out after winning three Super Bowls from 2014-18.

Brady, despite the grumpy veneer, has plenty of reasons to be happy. His Super Bowl victory last year, in his first season with the Bucs after 20 years with the Patriots, will go down as one of the greatest achievements in sports history.

Brady has pretty much everything he ever wanted in Tampa. He gets veteran days during training camp to keep him fresh. The Bucs brought back his buddies Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown for another season. They tailored the offense around what he likes to do. They have essentially told Brady that he can be the quarterback for as long as he wants.

They also have welcomed Brady’s training guru, Alex Guerrero, into the fold with open arms. Guerrero watches practices from the sideline, travels with the team to road games, and puts Brady and the quarterbacks through a 15-minute workout after practices. Brady and Guerrero also opened a new TB12 facility about a mile away from the Bucs’ practice facility.

And the Bucs allow Brady the freedom to do what he needs to do. This week, it means having his oldest son, Jack, now 13, working as a ballboy during practice, then running sprints with dad afterward.

“He thinks it’s fun. It’s probably way better for me having him out here, so it’s really, really cool,” Brady said. “It’s obviously a great thing to be a parent. It’s great to have your kid out here watching you work. I’ve got to keep him hydrated out there, though.”

Brady, entering his 22nd NFL season, certainly is appreciative of the Bucs and is grateful that he still gets to do what he loves. He is the oldest player in the NFL by more than four years.

“I mean, it’s really fun for me,” Brady said. “I love physically to train and put myself in a position to compete. I love that mental aspect of the sport, and I have a lot of fun doing it.

“I’ve got a great group of teammates, a great group of coaches. I’m really enjoying the camaraderie, and again we just play football, so that brings us all a lot of joy.”

Brady also has plenty of other reasons to smile. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn MCL in his left knee, the same knee in which he tore his ACL in 2008, and said he is “feeling great” and “mentally in a good place.”

Last year, Brady was quietly limping around and doing his best to keep his knee in game shape. He would tape up his knee four hours before practice, “and after game I would just wear the tape home, sleep in it.” Now he’s not wearing a knee brace in practice for the first time in 14 years, though he will still sport a brace on game day.

But Brady is still a perfectionist at heart, and refuses to lower his standards. He and coach Bruce Arians were not pleased with the performance of the Bucs receivers Wednesday.

“We dropped way too many damn passes,” Arians said. “Ain’t no excuse. It’s perfectly thrown balls. You catch the damn thing.”

Brady, essentially a surrogate coach, made it clear that the offense wasn’t good enough.

“I always hate not competing and then saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to learn from it,’ ” Brady said. “We’ve got a lot of learning to do, and we’ve got to push it. We’ve got to fight our way out of everything.”

Brady certainly doesn’t act like a quarterback who has everything figured out after seven Super Bowl rings and more than two decades in the NFL. After taking a majority of reps in Wednesday’s physical, sweltering practice, Brady spent 15 minutes working on his rollouts and running sprints under Guerrero’s watchful eye.

“We’ve got to keep earning it,” Brady said. “I don’t think there’s any aspect of me that thinks what I’ve done last year means anything. I’ve got to go do it this year.”

Arians was asked if he was surprised to see a 44-year-old quarterback willing to put himself through this grind, when he could be enjoying life elsewhere.

“There’s only one,” Arians chuckled. “There’s only one.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.