What to look for in Thursday’s Patriots-Eagles preseason game

With one less preseason tilt on the docket this year, the game likely will see the projected starters get a lot more snaps than they did in the opener, when most veterans made just brief appearances.

Following a pair of physical and punishing joint practices, the Eagles will host the Patriots for one more day of competitive combativeness Thursday night in the second exhibition game for both clubs.

PHILADELPHIA — The Pat’s vs. Geno’s argument is being put on the back burner for one more day in this city. Forget about cheesesteak competitions; quarterback conversations are at the top of the menu.

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones shrugged off sluggish Monday practices to turn in sterling efforts Tuesday, and they will look to build off those performances when things speed up even more for the game.

Newton remains the presumptive starter, and it has felt all along that the plan was to simultaneously prepare Newton for the now and Jones for the future, and that will continue against Philadelphia.

Newton, now in his 11th NFL season, has taken the first reps throughout training camp and has been playing behind the projected starting offensive line. Jones has gotten some run with the first-teamers — including several series Tuesday during red zone drills — but has mostly played with the second unit.

Bill Belichick was quick to point out that reading too much into who is playing with whom is unproductive.

“We told all the players from back in May when we started, which is the absolute truth, not to spend a lot of time worrying about who else is out there with you,” said the coach. “Worry about what you’re doing and try to get it right.

“I think that’s the most important thing for each and every one of us is if we would focus on what our job is, how to do it well, how to do it better, how to improve on it. Again, that’s all of us: coaches, players, everybody.

“Spending a lot of time worrying about who else is doing something else and who else is out there and not out there or whatever is honestly a total waste of time and energy. It’s not productive, so we don’t need to worry about it.”

Expect Newton to play more than the two series he saw against Washington, perhaps even the entire first half. Jones, who ran five series in the opener (not including the kneel-down right before halftime), would get the call for the second half.

Here are some other things to look for in the dress rehearsal.

▪ Big opportunity for Devin Asiasi.

The Patriots are in a precarious situation at tight end after recent injuries to Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Matt LaCosse. They also released David Wells and Troy Fumagalli, leaving Asiasi as the lone man standing this week.

The second-year tight end will get plenty of work and has a chance to solidify his role on a club that figures to use multiple tight end sets this season. He got off to a slow start because of COVID but made some nice plays in Tuesday’s practice.

Devin Asiasi could grab some of the spotlight. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ Who gets the carries?

Ivan Fears’s running back room is deep. It would be a surprise if the Patriots keep all six guys on the 53-man roster. Damien Harris, James White, and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson are locks. Sony Michel needs to find his early-career groove. Brandon Bolden has a vast knowledge of this offense and is a monster on special teams. J.J. Taylor provides terrific depth as a runner, receiver, and returner.

Tough decisions loom here.

▪ Hanging out on the corner.

J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills have been manning the boundary corner spots, with Jonathan Jones in the slot. Jones missed Tuesday’s practice and could be held out Thursday.

This will be an opportunity for Joejuan Williams, Michael Jackson Sr., D’Angelo Ross, and Dee Virgin to stand out. They will be tested by Eagles QBs Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco, both of whom looked sharp in the joint practices.

▪ Some special attention.

Placekicker Quinn Nordin has been pretty fantastic throughout the summer. With Nick Folk ailing, Nordin has handled all the field goal duties, and he’ll be pressure-tested again, this time in a hostile environment … Bolden and Taylor have worked as the kickoff returners, and their camp competition to seize that job continues … Long snapper Brian Khoury has quietly come in and been flawless, and that’s been vital to the kicking game’s success.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.