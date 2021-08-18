Why chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom isn’t with the Red Sox in New York

The Sox are chasing a playoff position. But they had dropped to third place by percentage points in the American League East heading into Wednesday night’s series finale. The Red Sox have watched the Yankees move from 9½ games back on July 6 — when the Sox sat comfortably in first — to second in the division behind Tampa Bay, and the second wild-card spot.

He checked as his team carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1, only to see the bullpen implode, yielding a three-run fifth in a 5-3 loss. Bloom checked again in Game 2, and saw his offense spoil what was a solid pitching performance by Nate Eovaldi in a 2-0 loss.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom checked his phone incessantly Tuesday during the Red Sox split doubleheader against the Yankees in New York, watching his team drop both games in gut-wrenching fashion.

Bloom watched his team, which was 10-3 against the Yankees before this series, get handled. But he wasn’t in the Bronx, and he wasn’t back in Boston. There’s a reason he had to keep tabs on the big league club by phone.

Bloom was at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, checking out the Sea Dogs, the Red Sox’ Double A affiliate. That, in some sense, encapsulates the way Bloom has gone about his business since being hired following the 2019 season. Despite the big league club’s recent free fall, it’s important to keep focused on every part of the organization. The minor leagues and building a farm system represent the fulcrum of success in baseball. In order for Bloom and the Sox’ efforts to create long-term sustainability, the root of the tree must be treated with the same care as the rest.

“It’s so important,” Bloom said by telephone. “I believe in it, because I think that’s ultimately going to lead to more success and more winning. I know what it feels like to be coming through the ranks in an organization and feel like you are connected to the very top, like you’re connected to the mission. What you are doing every day has a purpose and an impact. I want everybody who works in this department to be able to feel that.”

The Red Sox jumped from 20th to ninth in this year’s Baseball America rankings of farm systems. The Sox don’t pay much attention to the rankings. In fact, most within the organization believe their farm system has been underrated over the years, and they have a point.

Tanner Houck has been impressive in his big league outings this year, flashing what scouts have said is an 80 changeup on a 20-80 ratings scale. And while they have struggled, prospects Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran also have contributed to the playoff chase.

“It’s awesome,” said Mike Rikard, the Red Sox’ vice president of amateur scouting. “It’s something that we take a great amount of pride in. And it’s actually the core of our job description is to get players to the major leagues that can help us challenge for a world title again.”

Building through the draft is at the heart of creating depth throughout an organization. But there are other avenues, be they international signings, spearheaded by assistant general manager Eddie Romero, or picking up players off waivers or trades.

No stone is left unturned.

“We’re trying to find different ways to add talent to the system,” Bloom said. “Then once you have it in the organization, get the most out of that talent. If you do that really well and you do it across the system with as many players as possible, it’s eventually going to show in terms of the depth that you have.”

Developing depth offers another challenge. The Sox try to find what a player does well and work to those strengths.

“Certainly not everyone’s path is the same,” said Brian Abraham, the Red Sox’ director of player development. “It generally zigzags and sometimes goes forward, sometimes it goes backwards. But I think the objective goal is for guys to be able to progress throughout the system. I think that is really the key.”

Bloom and those around him see the importance of a hands-on approach that touches each level of the organization. Not one branch is more important than the other. It’s part of the reason why he’s in Portland instead of the Bronx.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.