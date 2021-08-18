‘I fear for my Afghan sisters’: Malala Yousafzai speaks out following Taliban takeover

“In the last two decades, millions of Afghan women and girls received an education. Now the future they were promised is dangerously close to slipping away,” Yousafzai wrote in a guest essay for the New York Times . “Like many women, I fear for my Afghan sisters.”

Malala Yousafzai, who at 15 years old survived a Taliban assassination attempt following her vocal criticism of the extremist group’s efforts to deprive women and girls of the right to receive an education , issued an impassioned call to action after the militants again seized control of Afghanistan this past week.

Heavily armed Taliban insurgents overtook the capital of Kabul on Sunday after a week-long effort in which the militants gained control of city after city with ease. The government rapidly collapsed, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled without a trace to the dismay and furor of civilians. A chaotic evacuation of citizens and foreigners soon followed.

The group’s resurgence to power two decades after an invasion by the United States toppled their regime has left many residents fearful of the potential implications to follow, particularly those who endured the harsh interpretation of Islamic law that the Taliban imposed when they controlled the country from 1996 to 2001.

“I cannot help but think of my own childhood. When the Taliban took over my hometown in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2007 and shortly thereafter banned girls from getting an education, I hid my books under my long, hefty shawl and walked to school in fear,” Yousafzai wrote. “Five years later, when I was 15, the Taliban tried to kill me for speaking out about my right to go to school.”

Many across the world are skeptical of the newfound promises for inclusivity and peace made by Taliban leaders on Tuesday. The militants called on people to overlook a dark history of strict repression and brutal violence, and vowed to honor women’s rights within the structure of Islamic law, but no elaboration was provided.

The group encouraged girls to return to school and women to work. But doubts over the Taliban’s intentions remain, and reports running to the contrary of their pledges are already circulating.

Yousafzai rose to prominence alongside her father for their public campaign to give girls throughout Pakistan access to a free quality education. She has continued speaking up for the rights of children everywhere to gain an education and for girls to evoke change. In 2014, she became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 17 years old.

“I cannot help but be grateful for my life now. After graduating from [Oxford University] last year and starting to carve out my own career path, I cannot imagine losing it all — going back to a life defined for me by men with guns,” Yousafzai wrote. “Afghan girls and young women are once again where I have been — in despair over the thought that they might never be allowed to see a classroom or hold a book again.”

When the Taliban ruled over Afghanistan, the extremist group barred women from receiving educations and taking most jobs. They were, for the most part, confined to their own homes.

“The countries who have used Afghans as pawns in their wars of ideology and greed have left them to bear the weight on their own,” Yousafzai wrote. “But it is not too late to help the Afghan people — particularly women and children.”

Yousafzai detailed how, over the past two weeks, she has spoken with several education advocates to learn more about their ongoing situation and what they hope will happen next. Some pleaded for the active assistance of regional powers in protecting women and children, such as by opening their doors to fleeing civilians and allowing “refugee children to enroll in local schools and humanitarian organizations to set up temporary learning centers.”

Another activist, Yousafzai wrote, said they wanted the Taliban “to be specific about what they will allow” and make agreements about the open ability for girls to go to school, attend university, and join the workforce in the job of their choosing. She said those she spoke with feared “a return to religious-only education,” which would deprive students of the “skills they need to achieve their dreams.”

“We will have time to debate what went wrong in the war in Afghanistan, but in this critical moment we must listen to the voices of Afghan women and girls. They are asking for protection, for education, for the freedom and the future they were promised,” Yousafzai wrote. “We cannot continue to fail them. We have no time to spare.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.