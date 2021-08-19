All of Chelsea Square’s a stage for a bilingual ‘Romeo and Juliet’

This fast-paced retelling of those star-crossed lovers — just 90 minutes long — feels a bit like a greatest hits compilation of scenes, and yet every member of this diverse ensemble captures the energy and emotions driving this tale of young love turned tragic. This bilingual script adaptation has Romeo speaking Spanish almost exclusively, while Juliet mostly speaks English, but the meaning of their words is always clear. Even though we are moving quickly, the unadorned performances of Mishka Yarovoy as Romeo and Emma Laird as Juliet stop us short with moments of shy discovery and joy, as well as a heart-catching moment in the tomb scene. While the young lovers are the focus of the action, director Danielle Fauteux Jacques gives nearly equal weight to the surrounding community, those feuding Montagues and Capulets, who just won’t let the couple be.

Apollinaire Theatre Company’s open-air “Romeo and Juliet” celebrates community and culture in a delightfully engaging production that moves from a stage, to the grass, to a fountain, and back, all within Chelsea Square.

Although “Romeo and Juliet” doesn’t start until 7:45 p.m., you can show up any time after 6 p.m. to listen to songs and comic sketches on a stage facing a fenced-in beer garden, with family-friendly tables and chairs and easy access to takeout fare from nearby restaurants. The eclectic lineup features performances by members of the company that serve as wonderful introductions to their work in the play.

The play begins almost as an extension of that pre-show entertainment, with Alan Kuang, as Tybalt, drawing the audience under his spell with “Tybalt’s Rap,” which invites everyone to join in a call-and-response for “Romeo” and “Juliet.” We then shift into Shakespeare’s world as an onstage narrator recites the opening lines of the play in Spanish, repeated in unison by the company in English as they don costume pieces from a coat rack. From there, we’re off, with Fauteux Jacques making creative use of spaces, including the second-floor window of Chelsea Theatre Works for the balcony scene; the roof of a car; first-floor storefront windows for Juliet’s bedroom and her parents’ meeting with Paris, the husband they have chosen for her; and Stebbins Fountain for Friar Lawrence’s cell and chapel. Fight choreographer Matthew Dray’s high-energy swordfights sprawl across streets.

Kuang dominates his scenes with Tybalt’s appropriate bluster and bravado, culminating in some jaw-dropping breakdance moves during the party where Romeo and Juliet first meet. Karina Beleno Carney, as Lady Capulet, gives one of the most sincere performances of the production, first as an angry mother dealing with a defiant daughter, and then as a devastated mom facing an inconsolable loss. The always-effective Brooks Reeves, as Friar Lawrence, emerges as the lovers’ solemn advocate. He listens sympathetically to Romeo’s plight, delivered in Spanish, responding without pause in English, reminding us that these characters’ emotions and their story transcend language.

This production offers just the right opportunities for audience participation — we are invited to join the dance at the party; toss flower petals to celebrate the happy couple’s marriage; and hold votive candles during the tomb scene.

The weather for Sunday night’s opening performance was glorious, and the inviting scene attracted families and fans of every age. Although shifting locations can be challenging, the crowds moved easily, often adjusting position to ensure a neighbor had good sightlines, and the pace of the play never felt hindered by the movement. This “Romeo and Juliet” serves as a wonderful reminder of the power of theater to bring people together and overcome differences in language or culture with a universal story of love and loss.

ROMEO AND JULIET

By William Shakespeare. Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques. Presented by Apollinaire Theatre Company in partnership with Teatro Chelsea and the City of Chelsea. In Chelsea Square, 189 Winnisimmet St., Aug. 21, Aug. 28. Free. www.apollinairetheatre.com

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.



