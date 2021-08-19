Spike Lee’s vision of the past 20 years, from a New York perspective

He has composed a dynamic, symphonic assemblage of voices, images, and sounds of the past two decades of US history from the point of view of New York City, a work that varies in tone from the flippant to the funereal and builds its themes of disaster, injustice, and reconciliation with both stridency and subtlety. It is also an illustrated oral history of that period told through over 200 interviews with friends and associates (Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, Jeffrey Wright), with political figures (Chuck Schumer, Bill de Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), with medical experts (Anthony Fauci, Columbia University epidemiologist W. Ian Lipkin), and with first responders, witnesses, and members of the media.

With his multi-part documentary “When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts” (2006-07), Spike Lee established himself as an expert in the long-form nonfiction film. With his latest, the eight-hour “ NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½, ” he would seem to confirm that mastery. The film consists of four episodes, only three of which were made available for viewing.

For the first two episodes the film barely mentions 9/11 and focuses instead on the nightmare year 2020, when New York City became a center of the COVID-19 pandemic. Episode One opens with a short subject made by Lee and shown on CNN in May 2020 in which images of ambulances, ERs, and caregivers in personal protective equipment are backed on the soundtrack with Frank Sinatra singing “Theme From ‘New York, New York.’” In the same spirit, Lee identifies principals and places with jokey epithets (not unlike Donald Trump, whom he labels “President Agent Orange”). He also banters with an ER doctor in Lincoln Hospital in “Da Boogie Down Bronx,” and they compare the influx of COVID-19 patients to the days when Red Sox fans were brought in as casualties from nearby Yankee Stadium. Bad taste or daring juxtaposition or both? At any rate, Lee establishes from the start that this is no ordinary, one-note account of these catastrophes and that he doesn’t fear abrupt contrasts in tone.

The mood darkens as reports of confusion, casualties, and evidence of incompetence mount. Governor Andrew Cuomo here overshadows Trump as chief villain. Though many at first admire him for his response to the pandemic, others point out his mishandling of situations such as the nursing home debacle and his coverup of the actual casualty figures. “Just imagine . . . you’re literally seeing your loved one die behind closed doors because COVID is transmitting,” says New York Assemblyman Ron Kim, “and then you go back home and turn on the TV and the very person who instituted these policies is joking around with his brother [anchorman Chris Cuomo] on CNN.” The inequity in medical resources also comes in for criticism, with communities of color suffering disproportionately and the pandemic exposing a vast color divide in medical care. “Being Black in America,” says Rev. Al Sharpton, “is a preexisting condition.”

Episode One transitions to an examination of this “preexisting condition” by means of a seeming digression. On May 25, 2020, in Central Park a Black birdwatcher requested a white woman to leash her dog as required by park regulations. The woman called the police, claiming that “an African American man was threatening my life!” That confrontation could have ended badly, as it did that same day for George Floyd in Minneapolis, who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin after being reported for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill.

This sets up Episode Two, with its emphasis on the Black Lives Matter movement. Like Episode One, it opens with a short film by Lee shown on CNN — “Three Brothers: Radio Raheem, Eric Garner, and George Floyd,” in which he intercuts the uncannily similar killings of the fictional character in his feature film “Do the Right Thing” (1989) with those of the two real-life victims of police violence. There is nothing lighthearted about this clip, which demonstrates Lee’s genius in orchestrating a montage for the maximum emotional impact. The episode then follows the rise and fall and afterlife of “President Agent Orange” from the birth of birtherism to the Capitol insurrection, showing how he contributed to the spread and deadliness of the two viruses, COVID-19 and racism.

To cover such a broad swathe of recent history, much of which has been rehashed in other documentaries and media, Lee applies a spirited free association. Interviewees debate the merits of the slogan “Defund the Police”; US Representative James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, points out that he had not compared Trump to Hitler, as had been reported and widely criticized, but to Mussolini; the Trump administration establishes a policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border; Trump blames COVID-19 on China and unleashes anti-Asian racist violence; and Trump, his cronies, and right-wing media push the absurd but nonetheless effective Big Lie about the 2020 election being stolen and promote the anti-masking movement. The episode concludes with a flurry of images of 20 years of hate and healing, culminating with the Twin Towers aflame.

There is no tonal ambiguity in Episode Three of Lee’s epic. The images of death and destruction, the accounts of witnesses and survivors, evoke the events of 9/11 in all their horror, made all the more powerful by the contrast with the teasing levity and undertones of darkness of the previous two episodes. As with “When the Levees Broke,” Lee seems to be following a musical structure, with Episode Three the third movement in a cinematic symphony.

Will he resolve all the dissonances and lingering themes in Episode Four that he has raised in the first three episodes? Either way, he has put on film the first 20 years of the century — and the resilient spirit of New York.

Episode One of “NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½” debuts Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. on HBO, with the following two episodes airing subsequent Sundays. The finale is to be shown on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. The series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

