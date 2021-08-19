Local bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 15

2. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

5. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

6. Once There Were Wolves Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books

7. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

8. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

9. The Cellist Daniel Silva Harper

10. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker Penguin Press

Advertisement

2. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

6. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

7. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

8. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

10. American Marxism Mark R. Levin Threshold Editions

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

8. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

Advertisement

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

5. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

6. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.) One World

7. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

8. Vesper Flights Helen MacDonald Grove Press

9. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

10. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 15. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.