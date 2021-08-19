Looking forward to a third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’

Netflix has just renewed “Never Have I Ever” for a third season, and that’s a good thing. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, it’s a sweetly comic take on high school and young Devi’s coming of age. There’s a poignant undercurrent, too, as Devi grieves the early death of her father, both directly and indirectly. Devi’s mother is also trying to move forward.

The best part of the show is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi. She is a great discovery. She digs into Devi’s flaws, and yet she makes her thoroughly endearing. She mishandles her friendships and her romantic interests, but she’s funny and ultimately willing to accept her mistakes. She’s very smart, but she’s not just another TV kid who’s just too intelligent to be real. At times in the second season, which flows as nicely as the first, I did find it hard to watch Ramakrishnan with one of her two beaus. Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, is 30 in real life, while Ramakrishnan is 19. He has a young face, I suppose, but I wish I didn’t know.