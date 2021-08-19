Martha Wainwright on her ‘coming-of-middle-age’ album and outlook

Q. How would you characterize your new record? What would you want a listener to know about it?

Martha Wainwright is about to release a new album, “Love Will Be Reborn,” her first release in five years. It finds the Montreal native, as always, displaying her proclivity for autobiography with characteristic lyrical frankness, distilling a painful divorce and its aftermath into songs such as “Report Card” (a searing consideration of the separations mandated by child custody arrangements) but also turning a hopeful gaze to the future while contemplating the onset of middle age. She’ll play songs from the album at City Winery on Monday, likely in solo mode (“I can’t get Canadians across the border right now,” she notes). We talked to Wainwright via Zoom about the new record and the way it both reflects and illuminates her experiences.

A. I don’t know if I’d want them to know anything, or think anything, before they heard it. But it’s a coming-of-age story, a coming-of-middle-age story. “Love will be reborn” has this connotation of new beginning. I do think that encapsulates the idea of the record, a new, better future ahead.

Q. A new future for whom?

A. Well, my music is so autobiographical that that’s really the context to listen to it, obviously with the hope that people identify their own stories in my songs and then can see themselves in them. But certainly for me a sort of new era of letting go of the past. First of all, it’s been a long time since I’ve made a record that is entirely my songs. And then, the bigger theme of the record is a really difficult divorce, the end of a long relationship with someone with whom I’d worked a lot and with whom I had two children. So there’s a shedding of the past, and maybe it’s the shedding of my youth as well.

Q. So the record reflects the fact that you are not just older, but entering what is in some ways a profoundly different time of life.

A. Yes, it’s a whole other sort of sense of self, I guess. In the past, a lot of my songs have been steeped in a certain amount of self-deprecating feelings and self-doubt. I think there’s less of that now. There’s still questions, but there are more sort of grand questions about life and death.

Q. It sounds like “Love Will Be Reborn” isn’t just a divorce record, then, but uses that experience as a lens through which to wrestle with those questions.

A. I was really, really upset and scared and freaked out about my divorce because it was not amicable. I was just out of sorts, and I wonder if it brought up a lot of other stuff for me to contend with. I think with these songs I’ve been trying wrestle with that instead of writing songs where I’m going, “Oh, you did this [expletive], how could you?” da da da. There’s an aspect of that, but in each song I’m trying to see it in a bigger context with some perspective. So in the song “Rainbow,” I’m saying why can’t I be a rainbow; basically, I wanted to die in some way. And then I say “No, I can’t die because I have to stay alive for the kids and the neighbors and for music.” What I’m trying to do with these songs is find a way to pull myself together. And a part of being able to do that also came out of this, because I met somebody new, which was really unexpected and did help me. That shows up in the songs as well.

Q. I’ve always been struck by your willingness to expose yourself in your songs, to sing about the private and personal, no matter how raw. It seems to be an essential part of your songwriting.

A. I think it’s a big part, and has been from the first song that I wrote. I suppose I want to be heard in a way, to feel like I’m not crazy or I’m not alone or not in this by myself. I weigh the words a lot; the sound of the words with the music and the accompaniment really matter. My voice is really identifiable, but at the same time, there seems to be a few of them, if you know what I mean. There are almost these characters; because the songs are so personal, I’m putting on costumes in my singing to sort of push the edges. Sometimes I make the song more extreme than my reality actually is, just to make it more interesting. I do get a little dramatic, let’s say, or theatrical sometimes. So in the song “Body and Soul,” while I felt that I was somehow a victim of some form of abuse, in the song the person singing is really running away from somebody who’s going to hurt them physically. That’s not my experience, but the intention is the same: You can’t take this away from me; I do have something, my body and soul, that you cannot remove.

Q. Is this the most hopeful record you’ve ever made?

A. By far. Even in the songs that are a little weary, there’s still a silver lining. I feel like it’s a springboard for more to come.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net

MARTHA WAINWRIGHT

At City Winery, Boston. Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. $20-$28. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston