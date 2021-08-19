Reading poetry for relaxation, seeking out new memoirs

As the daughter of a poor, Black, Mexican father and a white mother from a well-off family, Savala Nolan knows well what it’s like to be “in-between,” of belonging and not. She explores the resulting consequences in her debut essay collection “ Don’t Let It Get You Down: Essays on Race, Gender and the Body .” Nolan is a law professor and the executive director of the Thelton E. Henderson Center for Social Justice at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. She lives in San Francisco with her family.

NOLAN: A lot of poetry, which I’m finding very soothing. I’m revisiting Morgan Parker’s collection, “There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé.” I’ve been reading Tracy K. Smith, Linda Gregg, and Natalie Diaz. Those are all my longtime favorites. Franny Choi is a newer favorite. So is Ross Gay. So much of the day I’m being served algorithmic info on a screen between work and social media. Everything feels mechanically curated. Poetry is a counterweight to that.

BOOKS: When did you become a poetry reader?

NOLAN: I was lucky to grow up in an artistic family. The poet Linda Gregg was a family friend. So even as a young kid I went to poetry readings or listened to my mom read poetry out loud. I don’t think poetry took on this medicinal quality for me until the past five or so years when our lives became totally mired in screens.

BOOKS: What else do you read?

NOLAN: I’ve been reading short fiction and memoiry nonfiction. In terms of short fiction I’ve been reading Maile Meloy, who wrote the story collections “Half in Love” and “Both Ways Is the Only Way I Want It,” each of which I have read multiple times. There’s a strong sense of place in her stories and her writing is so precise.

BOOKS: What have you been reading for memoirs?

NOLAN: Recently I finished Cathy Park Hong’s “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.” I love when a book expands my knowledge of human relations. I also read Margo Jefferson’s “Negroland,” one of my favorite memoirs, and “Aftershocks” by Nadia Owusu, which I thought was phenomenal. I also read some Joan Didion that I’ve been meaning to read for about 40 years. I’m interested in the classic memoirists everyone knows about, like Didion, but I’m really mindful of how white that canon is so I make a point to go beyond that.

BOOKS: Who else would you consider in that canon?

NOLAN: If you ask people to name must-read memoirs, they will name ones by Anne Lamott and Mary Karr, all worthy memoirs. You’d probably hear William Finnegan’s “Barbarian Days” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” You might not hear “Minor Feelings” or Jesmyn Ward’s “Men We Reaped.” I want to pay attention to the global majority of the planet.

BOOKS: How does your in-betweeness influence your reading?

NOLAN: What I find illuminating is tied heavily to my in-betweeness. Books like Jeannette Winterson’s memoir “Why Be Happy When You Can Be Normal?,” books that tumble around in the interstitial spaces of the writer’s life, speak to me. But I like everything from poetry to hard-core legal stuff to books by dead white guys to queer black authors.

BOOKS: Who is your favorite dead white guy author?

NOLAN: Faulkner. Like millions of people, I read “As I Lay Dying,” in high school. It made a huge impression on me. Then I reread it during lockdown. Wow, it’s kind of dense. I’m surprised we tackled that as 15-year-olds.

BOOKS: What other nonfiction do you read?

NOLAN: As a descendant of slaves and slave owners, I love to read about Reconstruction, the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln, and slavery; books like Douglas A. Blackmon’s “Slavery By Another Name” or Eric Foner’s “The Second Founding,” both written by white guys, oddly enough.

BOOKS: What are the more subtle ways you see racism play out in books?

NOLAN: It’s very common for a white author to not mention any of the characters’ race except for the Black characters. That indicates that to the author everyone who is white is the norm. That is a casual habit of whiteness. I’m so allergic to that I’ll put a book down if I see that.

