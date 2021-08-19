TikTok arrives on some different screens

Rae, 20, got her start in 2019, dancing to snippets of pop songs on TikTok. Since then, she has risen to become the third-most-followed influencer on the app and a pop-culture name to reckon with. While her choreography may be limited to the frame of a smartphone, her image will expand to computers and television screens across the world with her Aug. 27 acting debut in Netflix’s “He’s All That.”

In a TikTok video uploaded on Aug. 9, Addison Rae lip-syncs to 12 seconds of the song “Stay,” by Myra Molloy. She wears a silver-studded strappy yellow dress and cherry-red lipstick. An out-of-frame hand reaches in to dust setting powder on her full face of makeup. As the tune turns instrumental, the look is completed, with a quick zoom-in, zoom-out, a head tilt, and a smile. The video has nearly a million likes, a fraction of the 5.4 billion total likes on her account.

Advertisement

In this remake of the 1999 romantic comedy “She’s All That,” Rae plays a teen social media influencer, Padgett Sawyer, who suffers a breakup that goes viral on a live stream. To make a comeback, she vows to turn her nerdy, anti-social classmate Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchannan) into the school prom king. As might be expected in any teen romance, Padgett falls in love with Cameron in the process of his transformation.

Millions of fans will be tuning in to see Rae. They make up an army of 82.6 million on TikTok and 38.7

The TikTok logo. Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

million on Instagram. “He’s All That” is not Rae’s first foray into traditional media. In March, she also released a pop single called “Obsessed,” which she performed on “The Tonight Show.”

Similarly, Charli D’Amelio, 17, who tops the list of TikTok creators in followings and likes, made her film debut as a voice actor in the 2019 British animated feature “StarDog and TurboCat.” “No Running” (2021), a sci-fi thriller about the mysterious disappearance of a high school student, features TikTokker Loren Gray Beech, 19, and Ariel Martin, 20, known as Baby Ariel online, who starred in the Disney Channel original “Zombies 2” (2020). In addition to her many Disney and Nickelodeon television appearances, Martin has also been cast in the upcoming Universal horror thriller “Oracle.”

Advertisement

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio being photographed last year in the backyard of her home in Norwalk, Conn. Jesse Dittmar/For The Washington Post

Some movie stars gain their celebrity by appearing on screen and others are already celebrities when they enter the audition room. Many athletes, musicians, and supermodels have flirted with cameos and have even taken on successful second careers as actors. (Think Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, and Jennifer Hudson.) “He’s All That” is perhaps the sign of a new generation of actors discovered on TikTok.

Social media stars transitioning to Hollywood is a familiar story from the heyday of YouTube. As independent content creators began releasing their own feature-length videos or expanding their reach to partnerships with filmmakers, YouTubers began appearing in studio films. German actor Flula Borg — Pieter of the Barden University Bellas’ rival Das Sound Machine in “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015) — jump-started his American entertainment career by making YouTube vlogs. His most popular video, “Jennifer Is a Party Pooper,” has nearly 11 million views. For almost two minutes, Borg rambles on about his colleague Jennifer, who “poops at parties.” His online fame led to his robust acting career, which in addition to “Pitch Perfect 2” includes a long list of television episodes and a role in “The Suicide Squad” (2021) as Javelin.

Advertisement

Borg can sing. He can dance and, some might argue, he can act. YouTube is a video-sharing platform whose longer format showcases talent more readily translatable to film acting. TikTok, on the other hand, is the Twitter of videos, which increased its recording limit from 60 seconds to three minutes only this past July.

Flula Borg earlier this month at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad," in which he plays Javelin. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Anyone can go viral on TikTok with a single clip of themselves dancing or rattling off their “OOTD” — outfit of the day. Viewers and fans are also creators on the app, and those who thrive on the algorithm are seen to be everyday people, the girl next door, a pretty older sister who’s really good at makeup. Will their appeal stick when they become red-carpet celebrities?

“Well, HERE IT IS!!!” Rae wrote her Instagram account, sharing the trailer for “He’s All That.” “I honestly don’t know how to explain the way I feel watching this.” Many fans celebrated her next big career move. Some expressed skepticism: “They used you … in Netflix just because you have a pretty face. Sorry but that’s the reality,” one commenter wrote.

It’s yet to be seen whether double-tap likes will turn into ticket sales or subscriber-generated profits. “StarDog and TurboCat” received lukewarm reviews and only grossed just over $1 million worldwide. Films marketed toward a preexisting fanbase are not after Academy Award nominations. A new group of media consumers means a new production and marketing strategy, and some in the industry are hedging their bets with an audience for feature films from TikTok converts.

Advertisement





Kyung Mi Lee can be reached at kyungmi.lee@globe.com.